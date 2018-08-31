If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Field to meet chief whip

Veteran MP Frank Field says he quit the Labour whip "with considerable sadness", but could not condone the party's "appalling culture". Writing in the Liverpool Echo, he explained that he backed Jeremy Corbyn for leader in 2015 in an attempt to ensure "broad debate", but that had backfired and the party had become one "that displays intolerance, nastiness, and intimidation". His accusations about anti-Semitism feed into the long and bitter row about the issue - more on that here.

Mr Field - read a profile of him here - is due to meet Labour's chief whip later to discuss his options. He wants to serve as an independent whilst remaining a member of the party, but Labour sources have said this would not be possible. One Corbyn-supporting MP accused him of "grotesque slurs" - others feel he should face an immediate by-election.

Trump trade latest

Donald Trump has been complaining about unfair trade since the presidential campaign trail. In office, he's started a trade war with China - more on that here - pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and forced a reworking of Nafta. Now he's turning his fire on the World Trade Organisation, threatening to withdraw the US unless the body "shapes up".

Mr Trump has long been a critic of the WTO, so what's his beef? It's the forum for sorting disputes between countries about breaches of global trade rules and for negotiating liberalisation. It's also, to a large extent, responsible for the levels of tariffs that countries impose on goods - and Mr Trump doesn't like those, feeling they disadvantage the US. Is he right to feel aggrieved? We've had a good look.

Care gap laid bare

Governments of all stripes have tried to come up with a plan to provide - and crucially, fund - care for a growing elderly population, but none have found a practical, palatable solution. The last disastrous attempt was seen as one of the main reasons Theresa May lost her majority at the 2017 general election.

Now, a study is highlighting the scale of the challenge, predicting that the number of people aged 85 and over needing 24-hour care in the UK will double by 2035. The number over 65 will go up by a third. The Local Government Association says the pressure on unpaid carers is "ramping up" due to a big shortfall in formal provision.

A Green Paper - an early draft of a plan - should have been published more than a year ago but has been kicked down the line. It's now due out in the autumn, and the Department of Health insists it will "ensure services are sustainable for the future". Meanwhile, find out the cost of care in your area with our calculator.

Why was there a spike in serial killers?

By Jessica Murphy, BBC News, Toronto

Data compiled by various researchers suggests a rise in serial killings starting in the late 1960s, peaking in the 80s - when there were at least 200 such murderers operating in the United States alone - followed by a downward trend over the next two decades. Peter Vronsky believes the spike can be traced to the ravages of World War Two. His fascination with serial killers began when, at 23, he bumped into one in a lift. It made him wonder: "Where did these monsters come from?"

Read the full article

What the papers say

Frank Field's decision to quit the Labour Party whip is widely reported. The Times says the move was "a cry of desperation". The i thinks "Labour must wake up", and carries a warning from the party's deputy leader, Tom Watson, that more MPs could quit over the anti-Semitism row. The Daily Mail asks: "What are his fellow MPs waiting for?" Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on the currency crisis in Argentina, where interest rates have been hiked to 60% to try to halt the decline in value of the peso. And tastes are changing when it comes to sandwich fillings, according to a survey in the Daily Express. The 1960s favourites of jam or corned beef, along with the 1980s BLT, are now apparently being overtaken by fillings like pulled pork, hummus and falafel. The Daily Mirror says while some things like egg mayonnaise remain popular, traditional sarnies are "brown bread".

Lookahead

11:00 Naa'imur Rahman, who was convicted of preparing to attack Downing Street and kill the prime minister, to be sentenced

19:45 Wales play England in Newport for the right to play at the Women's World Cup

On this day

1994 The IRA declares a "complete cessation of military operations" after 25 years of bombing and killing

