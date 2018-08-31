Image caption Kaltoun Saleh died following a fire at her home in Corker Walk, Finsbury Park

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died following a fire at her home in Finsbury Park, north London.

Kaltoun Saleh, 43, suffered severe burns and died from her injuries seven weeks after the blaze on 5 July.

Four children were also taken to hospital but were not seriously injured during the fire at Noll House, on Corker Walk.

Abdi Quule, 44, will enter a plea at the Old Bailey on November 23.

Mr Quule, also of Noll House, had previously been charged with attempted murder.