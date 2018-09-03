Image copyright EPA

2018 was the joint hottest summer on record for the UK as a whole, and the hottest ever for England, the Met Office has announced.

It said highs for summer 2018 were tied with those of 1976, 2003 and 2006 for being the highest since records began in 1910.

England's average temperatures narrowly beat those seen in 1976, they added.

The heatwave saw soaring temperatures across much of the UK throughout June and July.

Dry, sweltering conditions for weeks on end gave way to a more average August, said the Met Office.

Image copyright PA Image caption People enjoying the sunshine at beach huts on Barry Island, south Wales

To the nearest 0.1C, all four years - 2018 as well as 1976, 2003 and 2006 - had an average temperature of 15.8C (60.4F).

That is 1.5C above the long-term average, the Met Office said.

It had already been confirmed that the UK had experienced its hottest June day in 41 years, when a temperature of 34.5C (94F) was recorded at Heathrow.

The all-time high, since records began, was 35.6C (96F) which was reached in the summer of '76.

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands have flocked to beaches, including this one at Bournemouth...

Image copyright PA Image caption ...but August also saw a return of more average temperatures and rather a lot of rain in places

The scorching summer could now give way to an autumn of above-average temperatures, the Met Office said.

They said the three-month outlook, which covers August, September and October, shows "an increased chance of high-pressure patterns close to the UK".

Meteorologists say above-average temperatures are more likely because sea surface temperatures are at "near-record" levels.