Image copyright Rachael Bland Image caption Rachael Bland with her husband Steve

BBC Radio 5 Live news presenter Rachael Bland, who has incurable cancer, has revealed on social media that she has "only got days" to live.

The 40-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016.

Last month she said she was in a "race against time" to publish a memoir for her two-year-old son, Freddie, and believed she had "less than a year".

Newsreader Bland co-hosts the You, Me and the Big C podcast with Deborah James and Lauren Mahon.

Writing on Twitter on Monday, she said the pair would continue to present the podcast.

She tweeted: "In the words of the legendary Frank S - I'm afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly.

"I'm told I've only got days. It's very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I've received."

In the words of the legendary Frank S - I'm afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I'm told I've only got days. It's very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I've received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. 💋💋 — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 3, 2018

Cardiff-born Bland, who lives in Cheshire, was told in May of this year that her cancer was incurable and said her hopes rested with a clinical trial.

But two months on, a scan revealed her cancer had spread further.

Former BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Richard Bacon was among those to send their support to Bland on social media.

He tweeted: "Days. Devastating. Rachael I know saying I'm thinking of you (and our magnificent time together on air, especially all that late night fun) doesn't change anything.

"But I am and I'm so very sorry. Your podcast has helped change the way people talk about all this. You're wonderful."

Presenter and four-time Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent posted: "Bravery, professionalism, humour in one tweet."

Other colleagues also shared their support on Twitter:

Oh my goodness @Rachael_Hodges sending you a bomb of love, strength and peace ❤️❤️ In absolute awe of your courage, determination and willingness to fight every single day. Lots of love Xx — juliette ferrington 🐝 (@juliette_grace) September 3, 2018

Our thoughts are with you Rachael. And also with Steve & Freddie. Your honesty, integrity and humour through all of this has been something to behold. You are one impressive woman and this really is the saddest news. Much love xx — Chris Warburton (@chriswarburton_) September 3, 2018

Image copyright Claire Wood Image caption Rachael Bland hosts the podcast You, Me and the Big C with Lauren Mahon and Deborah James

Bland, who was previously known by her maiden name, Hodges, has been a BBC news presenter for more than 15 years, most recently for Radio 5 Live.

Her breast cancer has metastasised, where the cancer cells have spread from the primary cancer in the breast through the lymphatic or blood system to other parts of the body.

She has been writing a memoir for her two-year-old son Freddie, to share "all the stories and advice I would have given... but won't be around to do in person".

"I'm not scared of dying. I only fear for those I leave behind," she wrote in the Sunday Telegraph last month.

Her podcast, You, Me and the Big C aims to take "a candid look at cancer".