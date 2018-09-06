If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Novichok poisoning: UK to brief UN on Russian suspects

The UK government has named the two Russian agents it suspects of carrying out the Novichok attack in Salisbury earlier this year. And, later, it will brief the UN Security Council on what it knows about the men, who travelled under the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

Russia, which denies any involvement in the poisonings, is a permanent member of the council, so it will be represented in the meeting. BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera says the UK's aim is to put more pressure on Vladimir Putin's government, which doesn't extradite Russian citizens.

So, is there any chance of the suspects returning to the UK to face trial? And here's what we know so far about the attack.

Trump official 'part of resistance'

First a book by the journalist Bob Woodward suggested that some of Donald Trump's top officials have been engaged in an "administrative coup d'état" against him. Now, in an anonymous opinion piece in the New York Times, a member of the president's staff writes that they and others are working to frustrate his "worst inclinations". "This isn't the work of the so-called deep state," the author writes. "It's the work of the steady state."

Mr Trump has hit back in typically forthright style, calling the official "gutless" and the newspaper "phony". "Treason?" he asks on Twitter. But the New York Times says it's "incredibly proud" to publish the piece.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Woman charged twice for £18,000 Mercedes

Paying for a Mercedes once is enough for most customers. So Francesca Brady and her mother were understandably surprised and miffed to find they had forked out twice for an £18,000 car. The £36,000 charge was caused by a glitch involving a card terminal run by Cardnet, which has affected thousands of people. Ms Brady says the overpayment has been refunded.

'I never have a pain-free day'

By Lisa Harvey, BBC Three

When was the last time you were in pain? Whatever it was - a stubbed toe, sore throat, kidney stones - chances are you recovered. Now, imagine waking up in agony most days, and knowing it probably won't ever go away.

That's the reality for up to half of the UK's population who live with chronic pain. And for many sufferers, life can be even more frustrating when your symptoms are often misunderstood, or worse dismissed because they're "invisible" to the naked eye.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Photographs of the two men accused of the Salisbury Novichok attack appear on most front pages. The Daily Mail and the Sun describe them as "smiling assassins", while the Times reports that Theresa May has promised "revenge" against Russia. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph quotes a Whitehall source as saying Russian military intelligence is acting with impunity to cause chaos around the world. Elsewhere, the Daily Star leads on the death from cancer of BBC presenter Rachael Bland, and her last message to her three-year-old son Freddie.

Daily digest

Stranded ship Malaviya Twenty put up for sale after more than two years in Great Yarmouth

After Brexit Migrant farm worker visa scheme announced

Sacha Baron Cohen Former Senate contender sues comic over TV prank

What do you owe? Debt levels of UK households revealed

If you see one thing today

Boxing their way out of Grenfell grief

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Russian spy: What we know so far

Why does Bollywood want more Europeans?

If you read one thing today

What's it like raving in a wheelchair in Ibiza?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 The inquest into the death of the former lead singer of the Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, opens. She was found dead in a hotel room in January, aged 46.

19:45 Wales host the Republic of Ireland, as the new Uefa Nations League competition gets under way.

On this day

1997 An estimated 2.5 billion people worldwide watch the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

From elsewhere

A married gay couple forced to flee Russia (Guardian)

The millennial who's visited the world's most dangerous cities (Daily Telegraph)

Why the beaver should be the US national mammal (Slate)

Seven things pubs can do to deter wasps (Morning Advertiser)