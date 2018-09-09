Image copyright NESM Image caption The National Emergency Services Memorial charity event has the backing of Theresa May

Sunday will mark the first ever emergency services day to celebrate the contribution of staff across the UK.

Also known as "999 Day", the event in Manchester will begin at 09:00 BST - on the ninth hour of the ninth day of the ninth month.

A thanksgiving service was held in the city on Friday to honour those who have died in public service.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK was "indebted" to emergency staff for their "courage and sacrifice".

The National Emergency Services Memorial charity (NESM), which is organising the event, is hoping to raise £2m to build a national cenotaph.

It will honour the 7,000-plus personnel who have died in the line of duty, as well as the more than one million staff currently working in the services.

Mrs May, who has backed the memorial, said: "The men and women of our emergency services are there for us when we need them most.

"As a nation, we are indebted to them for their courage and their sacrifice and it is absolutely right that we should honour their incredible service in this very special way."

The main event will take place in Heaton Park, Manchester.

The organisers want to promote volunteering in the emergency services, educate the public about using them responsibly, teach life-saving skills, and promote the work done on a daily basis.

Tom Scholes-Fogg, who founded NESM, said: "I am delighted that the charity and its aims have the support of our prime minister.

"The NESM, festival and 999 day are a great opportunity for us all to honour the men, women and service animals who have given so much in the name of public duty."