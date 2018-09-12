Image copyright Facebook Image caption Aysha Frade was described as "a highly regarded and loved" member of staff at DLD College

A victim of the 2017 Westminster terror attack was "completely unaware" of the vehicle speeding towards her, an inquest into the attack has heard.

Khalid Masood ran down and killed four people on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a policeman to death.

Mother-of-two Aysha Frade was thrown 17m into the path of an oncoming bus after being hit by Masood.

A detective told the court Ms Frade was looking at her phone at the moment of impact.

Those killed in the attack on 22 March last year were Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Ms Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31.

Masood was shot dead at the scene by armed police officers.

CCTV footage of the moment Ms Frade was hit was shown during the third day of the inquest.

It then showed her being thrown into the air and being propelled forwards under the rear side of the bus.

Ms Frade is seen to fall under the rear wheel of the bus, which is seen to brake.

The footage subsequently captures a man banging on the side of the bus before someone gets off it and approaches Ms Frade.

Image copyright Met Police/Social Media Image caption Clockwise from top left - PC Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade, Leslie Rhodes, Andreea Cristea and Kurt Cochran all lost their lives

A passer-by described the aftermath of the attack during a call to emergency services, saying: "There's actually a woman underneath a bus. I think she's dead."

In a 999 call played to the Old Bailey, the man said: "There's been a serious accident on Westminster Bridge. About four or five people have been run over."

'Unsurvivable'

Earlier, the inquest heard how Mr Rhodes was taken in an ambulance to Kings College Hospital in south London after also being hit during the attack.

Consultant Dr Simon Calvert told the inquest he considered surgery for Mr Rhodes but concluded that his injuries were "likely to be unsurvivable".

The retired window cleaner was transferred to intensive care and died the following evening.

The inquest is set to last about five weeks. A separate inquest into the death of Masood will be held but only once the one into his victims' deaths has concluded.

The coroner is expected to examine Masood's background, police records, and look into the fact that he briefly featured in MI5 investigations in 2009 and 2010. The absence of armed officers at the scene will also be examined.