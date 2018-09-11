Image copyright Getty Images

Pedestrians tried to escape the "chaos" of the 2017 Westminster terror attack but never stood a chance, a witness has told the inquest into their deaths.

Kylie Smith, a teacher accompanying a group of children, described seeing Khalid Masood's car hit people.

"It was very clearly a deliberate act. The way he turned the car to change the direction," she told the Old Bailey.

Four people were killed on Westminster Bridge before PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death outside Parliament.

"It was chaos. It was just chaos," Ms Smith told the hearing. "People trying to get out of the way but nobody really had a chance."

Those hit by Masood's car on 22 March last year were Kurt Cochran, Leslie Rhodes, Aysha Frade, and Andreea Cristea.

Ms Smith said she saw American tourist Mr Cochran, 54, and his wife Melissa "walking hand in hand...having a nice time".

"The car came towards them. The man tried to pull his girlfriend behind him, tried to shield her from the impact," she said.

"The man went over the car and just flew up in the air."

Ms Cochran told the inquest she heard the car revving, and saw the front of the vehicle - and the next thing she remembered was being on the ground.