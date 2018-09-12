If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexiteers on manoeuvres

"Everyone I know says she has to go." "She's a disaster." "This can't go on." Just some of the sentiments apparently uttered by Conservative MPs who met last night to openly discuss how and when they might be able to force Theresa May out. About 50 Brexiteers - part of what's known as the European Research Group - are deeply unhappy at the PM's Brexit strategy, the so-called Chequers plan, but have had no luck in trying to persuade her to rethink it. They're now considering "possible scenarios over the Autumn", one MP said.

The criticism often levelled at Brexiteers is that they haven't come up with a realistic alternative to Chequers. To counter that, on Tuesday Boris Johnson and others threw their weight behind the option of a "clean break Brexit", one with no trade deal. BBC Reality Check has looked at the case for that option. Later today, Brexiteers say they'll also unveil a solution to the problem of the Irish border. While you wait for that, read more about the political factions attempting to shape Brexit.

What did it cost you?

Ten years ago this week, markets were plunging and banks collapsing as the global financial crisis hit. A decade on, it still affects what we earn, save and borrow.

Let's put some numbers on it. Analysis for the BBC shows that on average, real wages are £800 lower now than in 2008 - and if the upward trend in wage growth back then hadn't been interrupted, we'd each be £3,500 a year better off. If you're between 30 and 39, you were worst hit - you're earning £2,100 a year less, on average, than people of the same age in 2008.

The last decade has also been a disaster for Britain's savers, especially elderly people who rely on that income - pre-crash, we enjoyed rates of 5% plus, now it's a fraction of that.

Read more on what the crash did to your finances. and whether they're fit for the next decade. Who was to blame for the crash? Our nifty animation looks at that question.

Florence looms

More than a million people have been told to leave their homes as Hurricane Florence moves closer to the US east coast. Currently category four but expected to strengthen by the time it makes landfall on Thursday, it could bring storm surges of up to 13ft (4m) and rainfall of up to 25in (64cm). Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC, and North and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency. "This storm is a monster," North Carolina's governor said. Our guide explains how hurricanes form and what they can do.

How can you get enough iron from your diet?

By Dr Michael Mosley, Trust Me I'm a Doctor, BBC2

Do you often feel tired, short of breath or can you feel you heart beating away inside your chest? Have your friends commented that you look unusually pale? If so, you may have iron-deficiency anaemia, the world's most common nutritional disorder. In the UK, it is particularly common among young women. Our bodies can't produce iron, so you have to get it in your diet - whether through foods that naturally contain it or those that have been fortified with iron, such as white bread and breakfast cereal.

What the papers say

There are eye-catching headlines about drugs on several front pages. The Daily Mirror says emergency services in some towns are struggling to cope with the thousands hooked on the "zombie drug" known as spice. The Times, meanwhile, reports a rise in the number of young children, just 11 and 12, being caught drug dealing. Elsewhere, several papers speculate that the eight-year freeze on fuel duty could be about to end. The Daily Mail says the chancellor gave his "biggest hint yet" on Tuesday. The Sun says a rise in fuel duty would be folly because the drag on the economy from hammering every driver would outweigh the extra revenue. The AA, quoted in the Daily Telegraph, agrees that drivers shouldn't be seen as "wallets on wheels". Finally, the Financial Times reports alarm among business groups about Labour's plans to extend workers' rights.

Daily digest

Smacking Fresh call for a ban in the home

Flu jab Enhanced vaccine "will save hundreds of lives"

Vodafone Ads banned for misleading customers

Endangered buildings Which are most at risk?

If you see one thing today

Anyone can run: The story of Couch to 5K

If you listen to one thing today

Is the party over for Ibiza?

If you read one thing today

The lost decade

Lookahead

Morning Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives keynote speech to the TUC conference

Today Inquests into the deaths of five people killed in the Westminster Bridge terror attack continue

On this day

1997 Scotland votes decisively in favour of establishing a Scottish parliament and devolving powers from Westminster

