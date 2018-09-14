If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Florence makes landfall

Hurricane Florence has arrived on the US east coast, bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 90mph (150mk/h). Thousands of people are holed up in shelters, sleeping in corridors on inflatable mattresses and mats, and more than 100,000 homes are already without power. This is what it looks like on the ground as a storm like this sets in.

Overnight, Florence was downgraded to category one, but experts still fear it could lead to significant loss of life. Why are they so worried? Four reasons - summed up in this piece by the BBC's Franz Strasser, in Washington.

Top of the list is the risk of inland flooding. As the storm moves across North and South Carolina, it will find a relatively flat area for hundreds of miles, crisscrossed by inlets and dotted with barrier islands, where homes are very vulnerable. Florence is also heading for some of the poorest areas on the eastern seaboard where people often can't afford to heed evacuation warnings. Earlier this week the BBC spoke to some of those who had decided to leave their homes.

Church defends shares

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used a big speech this week to accuse Amazon of "leeching off the taxpayer" and failing to give a living wage to its workers. The Church Times, however, has revealed that Amazon was among the 20 biggest global investments by the Church of England last year - and despite the archbishop's criticism, the Church says it won't get rid of its shares. In a statement, it said it was opposed to "aggressive tax avoidance", but it was better "to be in the room with these companies seeking change".

Should tech firms like Amazon pay more tax? BBC Business reporter Robert Plummer looks more closely.

Spy stories

The two men accused of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal told the world on Thursday that they'd only gone to Salisbury to see the cathedral. The claims drew much derision, not least because they chose to make their protestations of innocence via state-run TV station RT. The channel's editor-in-chief, though, didn't take kindly to being quizzed by Newsnight about the interview. Margarita Simonyan hung up on Kirsty Wark, calling her questions "typical Western propaganda".

The millions of 'missing' babies after the crash

By Kim Gittleson, New York business correspondent, BBC News

In 2008, I was one of the 1.5m students who graduated from university in the US. A decade on, there has been quite a bit of handwringing about what's changed since the financial crisis. I'm convinced that the biggest fallout isn't the increased regulation, or the jailed bankers (or lack thereof), but the impact it had on those of us who were just entering the workforce in 2008. To find out more, I've travelled around the country asking experts and fellow 2008 graduates - what happened to us?

Read the full article

What the papers say

Friday's papers react after the governor of the Bank of England told the cabinet a no-deal Brexit could see house prices plunge. The Daily Mail describes the assessment as stark - the Guardian quotes a source who said Mark Carney likened the possible impact to that of another financial crash. But the Sun dismisses him as one of the "fear horsemen of the apocalypse". The Daily Star says the TV appearance by the two Salisbury poisoning suspects was an attempt by Vladimir Putin to "mock" Britain. The Times feels that not since the days of the playwright Anton Chekhov has Russia staged such a riveting original drama. The Daily Express, finally, is upset at the "huge sums of taxpayers' money" it says are being "wasted" by the government on buying modern art.

Daily digest

Anti-Semitism Union boss criticised over Israel comments

Gas explosions Series of blasts hit towns outside Boston

E-cigarettes More than three million Britons now vape, says a survey

Rollercoaster therapy Thrill rides can remove kidney stones

Why everyone should worry about Afghanistan

Lookahead

09:45 Brexit campaigner Gina Miller launches a campaign demanding more detail about all of the possible outcomes to the negotiations

Today First and second practice ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

On this day

1975 Rembrandt's "Night Watch" is slashed by a man wielding a bread knife at an Amsterdam museum

