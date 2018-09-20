If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: May tells EU leaders to look at 'serious' plans

With just over six months to go until Brexit is scheduled to happen, Theresa May has urged EU leaders to get on with reaching a deal. At a dinner in Salzburg, Austria, the prime minister said negotiations would not be prolonged beyond the next two months.

Mrs May said her ideas for close economic co-operation after Brexit were "serious". It's also suggested the UK might propose new ideas for regulatory checks, as the two sides attempt to overcome their disagreements on the future of the Irish border.

So, are they any nearer a deal than before they upped knives and forks? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg gives her take. And here's our guide to the UK's Brexit options.

Rail chaos: Blame shared

An overhaul of British railway timetables in May was supposed to improve services. But for several weeks passengers using Northern Trains in the north west of England and Govia Thameslink (GTR) routes into London instead experienced massive disruption, including cancellations and delays.

Now the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says nobody involved in providing rail services is blame-free:

Network rail didn't do enough to manage the risks of this happening

GTR and Northern weren't properly prepared and didn't do enough to provide accurate information to passengers

The Department for Transport and the ORR failed in their duties to oversee the industry

Salisbury incident: Was it a hoax?

The BBC has learned that the investigation into a couple who fell ill in a restaurant on Saturday is looking at the possibility it might have been a hoax. Alex King, a 42-year-old convicted criminal, and his 30-year-old wife, Anna Shapiro, were admitted to hospital. Ms Shapiro, a model, told the Sun newspaper the Russian state had poisoned them. But Wiltshire Police confirmed the pair had not been exposed to any nerve agent.

'We're in love but never have sex'

By Claire Williams, Victoria Derbyshire programme

"Our lack of sex life at the moment is down to me," Amanda says. "I'm so tired all the time because my job is full on and it's full on at home. It's like my libido is tired."

Amanda and Steve have been married for six years. Watching their 22-month-old son, Elliott, happily marching around the room, they laugh to one another as they explain why they now have sex about once every six weeks. "Daytime sex and afternoon sex - with a kid around that's not happening," says Steve.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The failings that led to disruption for rail travellers earlier this year are pored over in some detail. The Times says operators were involved in the "chaos", while the Guardian says they were "overwhelmed" by the magnitude of changes to timetables. The Daily Mail's headline is "Off the rails". Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on a higher than expected level of inflation in August, and the Sun reports that Starbucks has "sparked fresh fury" after paying just £4.5m in tax last year on £162m profits.

Lookahead

19:00 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expected to hold a press conference ahead of next week's UN General Assembly general debate.

22:10 The Mercury Prize for best album from the UK and Ireland is announced.

On this day

1967 The Queen launches the Cunard cruise liner named after her, the Queen Elizabeth II (QE2).

