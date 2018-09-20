Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Storm Bronagh could bring wind gusts of up to 65mph

Parts of the UK are braced for another potentially life-threatening storm as the clean-up from Storm Ali continues.

Storm Bronagh will develop across Wales and south-west England on Thursday evening, before moving eastwards into Friday with wind gusts of up to 65mph.

It comes after Storm Ali claimed two lives and left thousands of homes without power.

Rail services across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England continue to be disrupted by the aftermath.

Met Office chief metereologist Paul Gundersen said Storm Bronagh brought "a low likelihood of damaging winds in places through [Thursday] evening and overnight with possible impacts to people travelling in England and Wales".

He added the strongest winds were likely to hit the coast of north-east England in the early hours of Friday morning.

A yellow warning for wind - meaning there is a possibility of damage to buildings, falling trees and branches and a possible danger to life - is in place in parts of England and Wales from 18:00 until 09:00 BST on Friday.

A yellow warning for rain - which indicates the possibility of flooding and disruption to the road and rail network - remains in place in parts of Wales and north-west England until 22:00 BST on Thursday.

Highways England head of road safety Richard Leonard warned that high winds posed a "particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes".

Storm Ali clean up continues

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A woman died when the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff

The clean up after deadly Storm Ali, which battered the British Isles on Wednesday with winds of up to 100mph, continues.

On Wednesday, a woman died after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff in the Irish Republic.

It is understood the woman, who was killed in County Galway, was a tourist in her 50s who had been staying at a campsite in Claddaghduff.

A man in his 20s was killed and another in his 40s was injured, after a tree fell on them at the gates of Slieve Gullion Forest Park, near Newry, County Armagh.

The men were working on behalf of Northern Ireland Water.

Ali was the UK's first named storm of the season.

Skip Twitter post by @MetMattTaylor #StormBronagh

The worst of the squally winds overnight will potentially come with the passage of the cold front as it thunders eastwards across Wales/Eng. Do not be surprised if you are rudely awoken from your sleep at some point pic.twitter.com/vLULKOAMNf — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) September 20, 2018 Report

Virgin Trains said delays, alterations and cancellations on services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to London Euston were expected because of damage to overhead lines.

"Multiple trees" had been blown onto the railway, LNER said, resulting in disruption for trains travelling in north east England and into Scotland.

Northern Powergrid said 43,500 people in the north of England had power restored overnight, and engineers were working to reconnect the 2,500 customers still affected.

Scottish Power said 5,000 homes are still without electricity after Wednesday's storms. The company said most of the homes affected are in the south of the country, and about 600 engineers are trying to reconnect the customers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People in Blackpool brave the winds

One person was injured after being blown over by high winds outside the new V&A Dundee museum, which was later closed.

Five hundred cruise passengers and crew were stranded in Greenock after severe weather broke their ship's mooring lines. Tugs were called in to assist the Nautica.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 500 cruise passengers were stranded off the coast of Scotland because a cruise liner's moorings broke in the severe weather

Have you been affected by Storm Ali? Share your pictures, video and experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: