A no-deal Brexit is "no problem", Nigel Farage has said at a rally of the Leave Means Leave campaign group.

The former UKIP leader told an audience in Bolton the current government negotiations on Brexit could plausibly end in an agreement.

But "far from being a cliff edge", the UK would prosper without one, he said.

Ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis told the rally the PM's plans were a "weak compromise" and the government had to deliver Brexit "without dilution".

Mr Farage said the majority of the "political class" did not respect the Brexit vote and the "endless negative narrative" needed to be countered "again".

"The vast amount want to overturn it," he told the rally at the University of Bolton Stadium, the first in a number of events across the country organised by Leave Means Leave.

"They do not want to give us Brexit."

He added: "The best they would give us is Brexit in name only and that is not good enough."

Theresa May's plans for Brexit - known as the Chequers plan - were rejected by EU leaders as unworkable at a summit in Salzburg on Thursday.

Mr Farage criticised the Chequers proposals, saying they do not work for the EU or British people.

The MEP urged supporters to write to their MPs to "make them know where we stand on this issue".

Mr Davis had been leading the UK negotiations to leave the EU but quit the cabinet in July, saying he did not "believe" in the Chequers plan.

He told the rally: "We have nothing to fear and that is the reason why we should only accept a clean and clear Brexit, not some fudge."

"Our vote matters," Kate Hoey told the rally

Labour MP Kate Hoey also spoke at the rally, saying: "We don't need another - we just want to leave."

She added: "Our vote matters and we won't allow it to be stolen from us."

At the scene

By Olivia Richwald, BBC News

It was a full house at the University of Bolton. An audience of more than 2,000 people squeezed into what was decked out like a ballroom. A stall selling Leave Means Leave baseball hats did excellent trade.

In Bolton, 58% voted to leave the EU in June 2016 and, as they queued to get in, many told how passionate they were to secure the kind of Brexit they voted for.

They said they felt the result of the referendum was not being taken seriously enough.

The audience had come from around the country, some waved union flags; others wore them.

The loudest of the applause was reserved for Nigel Farage who started by saying: "I didn't think I'd have to do this again." That got laughs.

Earlier he took an open top bus into Bolton to speak to shoppers and market traders, the media in tow.

It all felt a bit like going back to the referendum campaign.