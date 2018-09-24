Image copyright Jack Taylor Image caption The launch of the IEA's alternative Brexit plan

Much has been written in the past few months about the Institute of Economic Affairs, the rightwing think tank. But there is one element of their work that could do with more scrutiny: their maths.

Today, we got a curious example. Their new report on Brexit has a lot that others will pick over. But there is one point I would like to dwell on.

They repeat a claim in this report that shows how much extra growth we could get from deregulation. This is the work of their lead author on trade and economics, Shanker Singham.

The report today says: "Preliminary results suggest that a 30% reduction in these sorts of distortions between key trading partners by 2034 could increase… GDP… by up to 7.25%, compared to where it would otherwise have been."

This growth, shared among us and our putative new deregulating trade partners, would be a lot. Hence the IEA's last report on this theme - Freedom to Flourish - had this as a key finding.

There are a lot of curiosities in their reasoning about how trade agreements might work, but I will focus for now on the maths: if you chase down the footnotes, the GDP projection seems to rest on a 2016 report published by the Legatum Institute.

The lead author? One Mr S. Singham. It is, on the face of it, an imposing piece of statistical analysis. There's just one problem - its conclusions cannot bear any weight.

This is not a question of politics or economics, but maths.

First, this work breaks lots of the accepted rules of basic data hygiene and model designs. The peculiar way the model is fitted together means it could never produce a reliable or stable output that could be relied upon.

Second, the model's whole weight sits on assumptions that are odd or indefensible.

For example, all else being equal, it assumes making it cheaper to lay people off will lead to a rise in health spending and a rise in domestic banks' supply of credit. That, in turn will lead to a rise in output.

But also: their maths relies - in a fundamental way - on a misunderstanding of how GDP is calculated and what drives health spending.

That matters, because it creates what statisticians call "endogeneity" in the model: there is a sort-of feedback in the model that can skew results and - falsely - suggest results are more certain than they are.

Third, there is another issue, too, to which a reasonable answer may exist, but I am yet to get it.

Good statisticians build fair and properly specified models all the time that fail to get robust evidence of things that we know are definitely true. But Mr Singham's models, despite their fundamental flaws, got wonderfully clear results that match his priors.

Somewhat suspicious, I sought to replicate parts of his analysis, using the sources he cites. I will cut to the chase: I could not duplicate his results.

If you are curious, you can see my attempt here, which shows which inputs I use, my treatment of them and the result.

For example:

Mr Singham says this model explains more than 90% of the difference between countries' growth rates. That is extraordinarily high: a model that gets almost everything right. I get a number under 40%.

When Mr Singham runs the model, it gives the (obviously true) finding that education is positively linked to growth. When I run the model, it does not find this.

When Mr Singham runs the model, it links a higher domestic supply of credit to higher growth. My back-engineering of this model shows the opposite.

The issue here is that when I run this model it gives bananas results. When he runs it, it gives clear and elegant results which are all of the right scale. This is curious.

I have asked Mr Singham for his data. I am also quite curious about the indices he produced which do the final piece of linking of deregulation to growth, but it is impossible to piece together their dataset from the outside. Mr Singham says he is intending to publish work in journals, so has declined to share his data.

I have asked for Mr Singham's scripts which show his working - like the ones I published. In most statistical work, you keep these so others may audit your work. I have also sent him my results and asked if he can explain the issue. I await a reply.

It is wholly possible that there is something wrong with my working which explains these differences. My inability to replicate is not the last word. But that is why you share scripts. (And, bluntly, even if they can generate these results, the botched model makes the results unusable.)

Mr Singham also told me: "The report of 2016 is quite dated, and we are further refining the techniques used so it is not correct that this… was used in our estimates more recently."

But the issue is not that this report is dated. It is the maths. And, in today's paper, there is no other relevant reference given.

Indeed, check the report produced today. The IEA has a footnote on its modelling - footnote 28. When you go to the bottom of the page, there is no footnote 28. It goes straight from footnote 27 to footnote 29.

I should be clear: there are clearly regulations that reduce growth. In some cases, we think that's a reasonable price to pay for a valued protection. In other cases, they cost money and harm consumers and/or producers.

We also desperately need people to start thinking about what our industrial strategy should be after Brexit. And it is a good thing to have think-tanks that supply a small-state philosophy to clash with their peers from other perspectives.

But they need to do their homework.

