Corbyn's big speech

The "will-they, won't-they" over a second Brexit vote has dominated Labour's conference this week, but today Jeremy Corbyn will try to bring the focus back to his big vision. He'll promise to dump the "greed is good" capitalist system and transform Britain into the greenest country in Europe. How? By creating 400,000 jobs in green industries, spending £12.8bn on home insulation and getting 60% of energy from low carbon or renewable sources by 2030. There'll be widespread renationalisation and more free childcare too. Much of the money for the policies will come from the public purse.

It would be a shock if Brexit didn't get a mention at all though, so where does Labour now stand on the matter? Our political editor says they've eventually arrived at a position that leaves several options open - but also leaves them open to attack. Reality Check breaks that position down in detail.

Heads to march

About a thousand head teachers are expected to protest in Westminster on Friday against the cutting of school budgets. Parents will receive letters on Wednesday promising the demonstration will be "relentlessly reasonable"- but, the heads say, absolutely necessary given bigger class sizes, staffing cuts, reduced subject choices and a loss of support for special needs and pastoral services. "We're tired of desperately searching around for government crumbs," says organiser and head Jules White.

Earlier this year, independent analysis found that the amount of money spent per pupil in England's schools had fallen by 8% since 2010. The government insists overall funding levels are higher than ever, although the education secretary has accepted that schools are struggling. One head told the BBC his school had 300 holes in the roof and not enough money to fix them.

'Hell to pay'

The US has been ramping up the rhetoric against Iran. First, President Trump accused it of sowing "chaos, death and destruction" across the Middle East. Then, his most senior adviser on national security, John Bolton, warned Iran's rulers there would be "hell to pay" if they harm the US, its citizens or allies. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded by criticising the Trump administration for its hostility. The US recently re-imposed sanctions on Tehran after pulling out of the 2015 deal designed to curb its nuclear activities.

Mr Bolton is what's known in the trade as hawkish - meaning he takes an aggressive, even warlike position, when it comes to foreign affairs. Here are five things he believes.

Would you rent your clothes instead of buying them?

By Lucy Hooker, Business reporter, BBC News

Earlier this year a rather surprising marketing video went viral in China. The film, fronted by a social media influencer called Jiang Chacha takes viewers on a tour, not of a trendy night spot or fashionable clothes store but an industrial-scale laundry operation. The company behind the ad, Beijing start-up YCloset, isn't selling laundry services, however. Instead it will rent you the latest in women's fashions. YCloset, like other fashion rental companies springing up around the globe, believes once it's ironed out wrinkles such as anxieties over cleanliness, the idea of fashion rental is ready to go mainstream.

What the papers say

Many of the papers are excited - and worried - about the appearance of a Beluga whale in the Thames. With the headline "Free Whaley", the Sun says wildlife fans are praying the lost creature will find its way home. Experts tell the Times it's possible a man-made underwater noise could have disoriented it. Elsewhere, the Guardian says Jeremy Corbyn will attempt to "reset" the theme of the Labour conference to his core economic argument. The Daily Mirror says it's his chance to prove to the country he has the answer to Britain's problems. The Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May will promise to slash corporation tax to the lowest rate in the G20. The paper interprets this as both a signal to foreign investors and an attempt to convince Conservative critics that she can be trusted to maximise the benefits of Brexit. Finally, the Daily Mail accuses banks of mounting "a secret lobbying campaign" to avoid having to refund victims of fraud.

Lookahead

10:00 The contaminated blood scandal inquiry will hear for the first time from lawyers for the NHS

Afternoon Theresa May will address the UN General Assembly - she'll also have a meeting with Donald Trump

On this day

1973 Concorde makes its first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic in record time

