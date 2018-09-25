Image caption Beluga whale thought to be feeding in the area

Some'fin' strange has been spotted in the River Thames prompting much excitement on social media.

A beluga whale, usually at home in the Arctic, has been filmed swimming in the water around London.

Some on Facebook used the sighting as an opportunity to make jokes about Brexit.

Image copyright Facebook/Valeriu Predoi

Image copyright Facebook/Johnny Kirkham

Others were fascinated by the fact that the whale had appeared in the Thames.

There were questions on why it had ended up in a river in London:

Some workers seemed to have downed tools for the day to see the whale's progress.

While others wondered if they'd get away with skipping the rest of the day's work: