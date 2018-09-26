Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Duchess steps out in a Givenchy dress at the Royal Academy of Arts

It's something millions of us do every single day, but when the Duchess of Sussex closed her car door on Tuesday, the internet was watching and had something to say.

Arriving at the Royal Academy of Arts to attend her first solo event since becoming a royal, Meghan stepped out of her car - having had the door opened.

She then shut it behind her.

Some praised her "down to earth" and "humble" attitude, while others joked she may put someone out of a job.

Etiquette expert William Hanson pointed out that this was not in fact a protocol breach.

"Usually, if you are a member of the royal family or a dignitary, you have a member of staff to open and close a car door for you," he told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

He said this was for security reasons rather than "airs and graces".

It appears the person who opened the door then stepped out of the way to allow the Duchess, 37, to greet her host and then close the door behind her.

"A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan," the Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted.

Well and truly over-shadowing the main event - which was an opening of an exhibition of works from the Oceania region - the door soon became a Twitter moment.

The feminist and former UN advocate has form for this sort of behaviour. Last week, at the launch of a charity cookbook, the former Suits actress again closed her own car door.

Image caption The Duchess shuts her own door as she arrives at a cookbook launch with her mother Doria Ragland

Earlier this month, one US journalist even claimed to have seen Meghan in a London street clearing up after her dog. However, it was not verified to have been the Duchess herself.

There are, however, certain rules Meghan won't be breaking.

"Now that Meghan is a member of the royal family, there's no more selfies, no more autographs, she can't vote and all public social media has to be deleted," William Hanson told Newsbeat.