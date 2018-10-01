If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Raab warns EU over Brexit compromises

It's Dominic Raab's turn to address the Conservatives' annual conference, and the Brexit secretary will have a few words of warning for Brussels. The UK's willingness to compromise during negotiations is "not without limits", he'll say. There'll be no acceptance of a customs union or anything that divides Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, Mr Raab will insist.

This comes after EU leaders rejected the prime minister's Chequers plan, arguing it would allow the UK "cherry pick" EU law. Labour's said it will back the PM's proposals - but only if she agrees to a customs union with the EU.

Away from Brexit, Chancellor Philip Hammond will outline his ideas for ensuring that employers raise salaries. And a leading Conservative donor has told the BBC that the party has lost its way.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says Mrs May's ministers could be in for a tough week. Also, here's a reminder of what the Chequers plan is.

Waiters to keep all tips under law

It makes restaurant customers wonder, especially if they're paying by card rather than cash: where does the tip money go? To waiting staff or owners? Theresa May has now promised to end concerns by bringing in legislation to ensure High Street chains including Zizzi, Strada and Prezzo pass on all service charges received in England, Scotland and Wales to workers.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Macedonia name-change vote fails

Macedonia has voted on whether to call itself Northern Macedonia instead. The plan was supported by 90% of those taking part. Unfortunately, though, only 36% of those eligible actually voted - the threshold for the referendum to count is 50%. So, really, nothing has changed.

The country's prime minister's threatened to call an early election. The vote's very important because Greece, which has its own region called Macedonia, says its objections to the other Macedonia (the country) joining the EU and Nato will only be lifted if it becomes Northern Macedonia. Confused? Then read this.

Why the UK has such cheap food

By Ratula Chakraborty & Paul Dobson, University of East Anglia

It's partly a reflection of how people shop. Store loyalty has decreased over time, with consumers more likely to shop around for the best prices.

Four out of 10 would not care if their usual supermarket closed, one survey of 1,500 British consumers found. Almost one in five had switched their main supermarket in the past year.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Metro, the i and the Daily Mail chew over whether Boris Johnson can become PM, while the Guardian says Theresa May will use the Conservative conference to assert her authority and attempt to heal divisions over Europe. The Daily Telegraph leads on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warning the EU that, if the UK's punished for Brexit, other countries will push to leave. And the Financial Times reports that Business Secretary Greg Clark will launch a review of companies' practices, including the way personal information on customers is used.

Daily digest

Indonesia earthquake Air traffic controller who died guiding plane to safety is hailed a hero

Ford engines failure Firm to reimburse customers following BBC investigation

Kent village stabbings Mother and daughter victims named

Zika love stories Mothers of babies born with brain damage describe how they are coping

If you see one thing today

Dozen compute: Is it better to count in twelves than tens?

If you listen to one thing today

The benefits of learning poetry by heart

If you read one thing today

Why loneliness can hit any of us

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today US First Lady Melania Trump begins a solo trip to Africa.

10:00 Two justices of the UK Supreme Court are sworn in, as the new legal year begins.

On this day

1975 US boxer Muhammad Ali retains the world heavyweight boxing championship by defeating Joe Frazier, in their third fight, the so-called "Thrilla in Manilla".

From elsewhere

He won the lottery and became a bank robber (Daily Beast)

The plight of the baobab tree (New York Times)

Britain's top cycle rides (Guardian)