Medical experts have been told to draw up advice on the maximum amount of time young people should spend on social media, the health secretary has said.

In an interview with the Observer, father-of-three Matt Hancock said he was "very worried" about the impact on children's mental health.

He said he hoped the guidelines would become the "norm", like the recommended maximum alcohol consumption for adults.

The UK's chief medical officer has been asked to put together the advice.

Mr Hancock told the newspaper: "I am, as a father, very worried about the growing evidence of the impact of social media on children's mental health.

"Unrestricted use (of social media) by younger children risks being very damaging to their mental health.

"So I have asked the chief medical officer to bring forward formal guidance on its use by children."

Mr Hancock said guidelines could empower parents to enforce sensible time limits and explain them to children.

Tech firm Apple this year introduced a new feature called ScreenTime, which allows the user to monitor how they are using an iPhone, and set limits.

And earlier this year the Royal Public Health Society encouraged social media users to take part in Scroll Free September.

It believed logging off could improve sleep, relationships and wellbeing.

NHS England said it was right to highlight social media's role in a rise in young people's mental health issues.

