Sheffield Students' Union has hit the headlines for publishing advice on how to take illegal drugs safely. But should universities focus on stopping students taking drugs in the first place?

Ray Lakeman's two sons Jacques and Torin died in 2014. They had taken ecstasy together after travelling to Manchester to watch a football match.

Torin was 19 and in his second year at Aberystwyth University at the time. His brother was a year older and working in London.

Mr Lakeman knew his eldest son had been dabbling in drugs but believes Torin had only tried drugs after starting university.

"If it happened to Torin when he was so opposed to drugs in the past it can happen to anyone," he said.

"I think things changed for him when he went to university. I think it was just a way of fitting in and coping."

Mr Lakeman says Sheffield Students' Union shouldn't be criticised for its approach.

"I think it's acknowledging what's going on and trying to keep students safe. It's realistic.

"I don't condone drug-taking but I know it happens. Universities need to be open and honest," he said.

The guidance provided by the union - such as how to take safe dosages and how much water to drink - comes from the Loop, an external organisation which runs initiatives to reduce the harm caused by drugs.

The union's welfare officer Katharine Swindells denied the approach was normalising or promoting drug use.

"Although drugs misuse is of course not condoned at Sheffield, we have to be realistic that some students will experiment with drugs.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that if a student does choose to take drugs they are as informed as possible and know how to take all reasonable precautions," she said.

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield echoed the union's position.

However National Drug Prevention Alliance spokesman David Raynes said the union's advice was "normalising drug taking".

"It creates a climate where there's an expectation that students will use drugs. And that is bad because we'll then get to a climate where more students take drugs rather than less," he said.

He believes "social pressure and peer pressure" - like that which saw a significant decline in smoking at the beginning of the 21st Century - is needed to deter students from taking illegal substances.

While many drug awareness charities do offer advice to people who are going to take drugs they also emphasise the "safest thing to do is not take drugs at all".

Around two in five students use illegal drugs, a recent survey by the National Union of Students (NUS) suggests.

The most widely used drug is cannabis, followed by ecstasy or MDMA, nitrous oxide and powder cocaine.

Rob Noon, an officer at the NUS, said a range of support and information should be provided to help students who use drugs to make more informed choices.

Punitive measures rarely helped potentially vulnerable students from seeking help and support "at the very time they need it," he said.

'Drug-free campus'

Buckingham University has taken a different approach.

It aims to be the UK's first drug-free campus and plans to ask students to sign contracts promising not to take illegal substances on its premises.

Two years ago the university also started inviting police sniffer dogs on campus in a crack-down on drugs.

But vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon insisted the policy was focused on the welfare of students rather than being punitive.

"We are not looking to throw anybody out with a drug problem but to give them help to get off it.

"It's based upon the fact that if you are part of a university where drugs taking isn't the norm you are much less likely to take them."

He said while he wasn't opposed to providing students with advice about how to take drugs safely he felt there were better ways to tackle the issue.

"That approach seems to be admitting there's a problem but trying to limit the damage rather than addressing the cause.

"It should be coupled with a real drive to say we really do not think drug-taking is necessary."

He admitted the university was unlikely to "stamp drugs out altogether" but hoped tackling the social acceptability would significantly reduce drug-use on campus.

But Ms Swindells said students also need to be made aware of the risks if they do choose to take drugs.

"Providing advice doesn't promote drug use," she said. "It keeps people safe."

