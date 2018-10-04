Image copyright PA Image caption The couple are getting married at the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan

Hot on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the second royal wedding of the year is fast approaching.

Same venue, different people - Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are the couple tying the knot on 12 October.

So what can you expect this time around? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Princess Eugenie?

She is the Queen's granddaughter and the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The 28-year-old is ninth in line to the throne, just behind her sister Beatrice.

The sisters are widely remembered for their headline-grabbing outfits at Prince William and Catherine's wedding in 2011.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice make waves at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York. She has no official surname, but uses "York."

She will keep her royal title when she marries and will have the option to take her husband's surname.

The princess, who studied English and history of art at Newcastle University, is a director at contemporary art gallery Hauser and Wirth in London.

Eugenie, a recent convert to Instagram, is close to both her parents who divorced when she was a child but remain friends.

Image copyright PA Image caption Eugenie (right) calls her mother, the Duchess of York, "Mumsy"

In an interview with British Vogue, she said she had an "anti-plastic" house and wanted their wedding to follow suit, reflecting their environmentally-friendly views.

She was named after one of Queen Victoria's granddaughters - Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg - and her name is pronounced "YOO-jun-nee", according to her mother.

Who is she marrying?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jack Brooksbank is a brand manager for Casamigos Tequila, which was co-founded by George Clooney

Jack Brooksbank, the former manager of Mayfair club Mahiki, met the princess when she was 20, on a skiing trip to Verbier in the Swiss Alps.

The tequila brand ambassador, 32, said it was "love at first sight".

He was educated at a public school in Buckingham, Stowe School. A former pupil is businessman Sir Richard Branson.

He worked in bars and pubs for several years and once said his dream was to start a chain of pubs.

The Queen reportedly gave her blessing for the marriage when the couple went to Balmoral for Prince Harry's 32nd birthday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Eugenie's engagement ring contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds

Jack proposed in January this year in front of a volcano in Nicaragua, looking out over a lake, as the sun was setting.

He has won the approval of his future mother-in-law, who said she "loved Jack" in a series of social media posts celebrating the announcement.

His future father-in-law Prince Andrew described him as an "outstanding young man".

The Queen could decide to give Jack a title ahead of his wedding - possibly an earldom.

The couple live together in an apartment called Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

When and where is the wedding?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Princess Eugenie will walk down the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

The couple will wed at 11:00 BST on 12 October at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. It's the same venue used by Prince Harry and Meghan.

After the ceremony the newlyweds will take a carriage ride through Windsor, but will not go up the Long Walk like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did in May.

Image copyright Samir Hussein Image caption Princess Eugenie arrived with her father, Prince Andrew, for the royal wedding in May

In the afternoon, the Queen will host a reception for her granddaughter and her new husband and guests, at Windsor Castle.

Evening celebrations will reportedly be staged at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park - the property is the family home of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah.

Who's paying for the wedding?

As with the first royal wedding of the year, the wedding will be paid for privately except for the security - which will be picked up by the taxpayer.

Anti-monarchist campaign group Republic claims security costs are estimated to be £2m.

The full security bill for Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle is yet to be revealed, although this one is expected to be much cheaper because of the couple's lower profile.

Who's going?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Could singer Ellie Goulding, seen here with Eugenie at a New York Knicks game, make an appearance?

Just like Meghan and Harry's wedding, 1,200 members of the public have been invited into the castle grounds to see the couple tie the knot.

Buckingham Palace said they had received more than 100,000 applications from people wanting to attend.

Representatives of charities and organisations supported by the couple will be among the guests in the castle grounds, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Salvation Army and the UN Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women.

There will also be children from two local schools which Princess Eugenie attended - St George's School and Coworth Flexlands School.

About 800 guests will be at the wedding service, with a few famous faces expected to be among them.

Some of Eugenie's friends include singer Ellie Goulding, model Cara Delevingne and Sir Richard Branson's children, Holly and Sam.

Any hints about the dress?

Image copyright Jonathan Brady Image caption London-based designer Erdem, who was behind Eugenie's dress for her engagement photo shoot, is a contender to design her wedding gown

The princess told Vogue the dress was the one thing she had been "decisive" about.

"As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away," she said.

"I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it."

She hinted at her ideas in an interview with the BBC's The One Show. Asked whether she would wear a straight gown or a meringue, Eugenie replied: "Maybe a mix of both. Can you do that? Is there such a thing?

"No meringue shoulders - that's a little bit out of fashion - maybe it's in fashion now? We'll see what happens."

Erdem - a London-based designer - has been suggested as one of the favourites to design the wedding dress.

The princess wore a floral, cap-sleeve dress by the Canadian-born designer for her engagement photo-shoot at Buckingham Palace.

Will she wear a tiara?

When Princess Eugenie's mother married the Duke of York in 1986, she initially hid her tiara under a crown of flowers...

Image copyright Tim Graham

...only revealing it after signing the register to symbolise her new royal status.

Image copyright John Shelley Collection

She wore the York diamond tiara, a wedding gift from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, many times after the wedding and kept it following her split from Prince Andrew in 1992.

So could Princess Eugenie's "something borrowed" be her mother's tiara?

Or perhaps, like Catherine and Meghan, the Queen will lend her one from her personal collection.

What about the supporting cast?

Princess Eugenie's sister Beatrice, 30, will be her maid of honour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to reprise the roles they had at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding as pageboy and bridesmaid.

It has been reported that the five-year-old daughter of X-Factor judges Robbie Williams and Ayda Field - Theodora Rose Williams - will also be a bridesmaid.

Mr Brooksbank's younger brother Tom will reportedly be his best man.

Who will lead the service?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, will lead the prayers

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, who conducted the service for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May, will marry the couple.

Prayers will be led by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, who was the UK's first black archbishop and who recently announced his retirement.

What souvenirs are on offer?

The official range of commemorative fine-bone china by the Royal Collection Trust includes coasters, tankards and miniature cups and saucers.

The china, made in Stoke-on-Trent, costs between £20 and £39.

Image copyright Royal Collection Trust Image caption The china features the couple's initials, along with ivy symbolising the couple's home Ivy Cottage

How can you follow it?

The ceremony will be broadcast in full on ITV as part of an extended This Morning special.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will host This Morning at The Royal Wedding from 09:25-12:30 at Windsor.

You can also follow the big day on the BBC News website and BBC News Channel.