News Daily: May's immigration promise, and middle-class drug use targeted

Brexit: May vows to reduce low-skill migration

She's giving her speech to the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday, but ahead of that (and amid unrest over Brexit) Theresa May has promised that leaving the EU will give the UK control over a "skills-based" immigration policy. Proposals include removing the cap on student visas and the scanning at e-gates of passports belonging to short-stay tourists and visitors from "low-risk countries" - as currently happens only for EU citizens.

The reformed immigration system would look "across the globe", the prime minister said, while numbers of low-skilled workers coming to the UK would fall. The government has already announced the rights of EU citizens living and working in the UK will be protected after Brexit.

BBC Europe editor Katya Adler looks at why EU leaders are "obsessed" with goings-on at the Conservative conference.

Javid to target affluent drug users

The use of drugs such as cocaine by middle-class users has been linked to a rise in gang violence in UK cities. So, when he addresses the Conservative conference later, Home Secretary Sajid Javid will say he is ordering an investigation into how this type of crime works. He is also setting up a £200m fund to deal with violent crime hotspots.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary David Gauke will promise in his speech to go after drugs "kingpins". But Labour argues that these changes will not overcome the effects of cuts to policing and other public services.

We look at who are the main users of cocaine in the UK.

Customers stuck as budget airline collapses

Budget airline Primera Air has collapsed, leaving some passengers stranded. The company, whose routes include London Stansted and Birmingham to the US and Canada, had been due to start flights from Manchester to Malaga later this month. But the Danish-registered airline, which has 15 planes, said problems with finances meant it had "no choice" but to file for bankruptcy.

Building hope after losing children to suicide

By Judith Burns

In the days after Harry died, there was a "maelstrom" of people at the house, his mother, Rose, says. Teenagers came inside and sat on the sofas weeping.

Rose remembers her 16-year-old son as lively, funny, very clever, very energetic, very popular, with a huge group of a friends and a lovely girlfriend. She asks: "How can you not have known you were that loved?"

Read the full article

Lookahead

10:45 The winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics is announced.

20:00 Manchester United host Valencia in the group stage of the Champions League.

On this day

1983 Neil Kinnock is elected leader of the Labour Party, replacing Michael Foot.

