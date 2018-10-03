If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

May: Fuel duty to be frozen again

Theresa May's not had the easiest time recently, so she will be keen to end the Conservative conference later with a speech to rouse her party's spirits in the run-up to Brexit. And the prime minister will have good news for the UK's motorists, promising to freeze fuel duty for the ninth year in a row.

Mrs May will pledge to help "hard-working families", telling the audience in Birmingham that the country's "best days lie ahead of us".

Average petrol prices have gone up by 11.5p a litre in the last year, with diesel rising by 14p a litre. Why not try our tool to find out how much you're paying?

Trump: 'Scary' times for young men

Donald Trump has said he believes the Senate will approve his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, despite allegations of sexual misconduct against him dating back to the 1980s. The US president also said it was a "scary" and "difficult" time for young men.

A vote to confirm Mr Kavanaugh has been delayed as the FBI investigates the claims, which he denies. The FBI has not yet interviewed his main accuser, Professor Christine Blasey Ford, her lawyers have said.

Meanwhile, the New York State Tax Department has confirmed it is investigating claims that Mr Trump helped his parents dodge millions of dollars in taxes during the 1990s. The White House called the New York Times story that prompted this a "misleading attack".

Bacon and sausages 'linked to breast cancer'

They're many people's idea of culinary paradise, but a study suggests that bacon and sausages may raise the risk of breast cancer. This backs up previous World Health Organization findings suggesting these and other processed meats cause cancer. But experts say it's best to be cautious about reports, adding that the actual risk for individual women is "very small". Here's our guide to the issue.

Where does rent hit the hardest in Britain?

By Kevin Peachey, Clara Guibourg and Nassos Stylianou

In London, a 20-something with a typical average income would spend 55% of their monthly earnings on a mid-range one-bedroom flat. That rises to one-and-a-half times a typical salary in one part of Westminster, where an average one-bedroom home costs £3,500 a month to rent.

In contrast, a tenant aged 22-29 looking for a typical property of this kind in Argyll and Bute would only have to spend 15% of their income.

What the papers say

Fleet Street's eyes are on Theresa May, ahead of her Conservative conference speech. The Daily Express reports that the PM will exhort her colleagues to pull together over Brexit in the national interest, while the Sun says she is "pumped up" (get it?) over her promise to freeze fuel duty. However, the Daily Telegraph leads with a story that cabinet members are putting Mrs May under pressure to set a timetable for quitting Downing Street. And the Daily Mail says it's "daggers drawn" between her and ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Elsewhere, the Daily Star is indignant over Manchester University student union's decision to ban clapping in favour of "jazz hands".

