Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegation: Nike 'deeply concerned'

The sportswear giant Nike, which has a contract reported to be worth $1bn (£768m) with Cristiano Ronaldo, says it is "deeply concerned" by rape allegations against the footballer. It adds that it will "closely monitor" the situation. Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus and Portugal, denies assaulting former teacher Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Ms Mayorga has said she was inspired to speak out by the #MeToo movement. Meanwhile, another Ronaldo sponsor, the games company EA Sports, called the report detailing allegations against him "concerning".

It's been announced that Ronaldo, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid, will not be in the Portugal squad to play Poland and Scotland later this month.

Brett Kavanaugh: Protests against Supreme Court confirmation

Donald Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, looks to be nearing confirmation, after Republicans declared that an FBI report had exonerated him of sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s. But hundreds of protesters have gathered in Washington, chanting: "Kavanaugh has got to go." Hundreds were arrested, including comedian Amy Schumer.

Democrats have complained that the five-day FBI inquiry was "incomplete" and limited by the White House. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on the confirmation of Mr Kavanaugh - who denies the allegations against him - later on Friday.

Mr Trump has claimed life for young men in the US is "scary" after the claims, but are they feeling worried?

More crime recorded on railways

British Transport Police (BTP) figures show a rise in the level of crime recorded on railways in England, Scotland and Wales. They were up 17% from 2016-17 to 2017-18, with sexual offences increasing by 16% and violent crime by 26%. But BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther said the risk of becoming a victim of crime on trains or at stations "remains low".

Stillbirth: I am a mother without a baby

By Fiona Crack

In the bereavement suite there was a kitchen, to make cups of tea I couldn't imagine any bereaved parent could ever stomach. I found myself looking at the cleaning rota - such a stark reminder of the other families who had been there. I thought of their loss. I focused on their survival.

We stayed another four nights, our daughter in a refrigerated cot. No-one ever suggested we left but I knew when it was time. I couldn't bring myself to say goodbye to the midwives who sat with us through that night, who dressed our daughter for us. There were no words of thanks big enough, so they just cried, and we cried, and nodded our heads and left.

Read the full article

A photograph of four men, identified as Russian agents who are alleged to have tried to break in to a chemical weapons watchdog in the Netherlands, appears on many front pages. The Daily Telegraph says they were "foiled", in a "humiliation" for Vladimir Putin. The Sun calls the Russian president a "global laughing stock", while the Daily Mail describes him as a "cyber gangster". Elsewhere, the Daily Star leads on Sue Holderness, who played Marlene in the sitcom Only Fools and Horses, saying the behaviour of Derek "Del Boy" Trotter towards women would see him arrested today.

Lookahead

13:45 New Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price addresses his party's conference, in Cardigan, Ceredigion.

14:00 Co-leaders Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley make their speech at the Green Party conference, in Bristol.

20:00 Fifteenth-placed Brighton host West Ham, who are one slot above them, in the Premier League.

On this day

1974 Five people are killed and more than 60 injured in two bomb blasts in pubs in Guildford, Surrey.

