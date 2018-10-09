If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Novichok attack: Second Russian Salisbury suspect named

He travelled to the UK under the name Alexander Petrov, but it's been claimed the second suspect in the Salisbury poisoning case is actually a Russian military doctor called Alexander Mishkin. The Bellingcat investigative website has revealed the information and will give more details later on how it obtained it.

Last month, Bellingcat said the first suspect was called Anatoliy Chepiga, a claim rejected by Russia, which also denies any involvement in the use of the chemical agent Novichok in Salisbury earlier this year. Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned. Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess was also among those exposed to Novichok, and she later died.

Here's what we know so far about what happened in Salisbury. And the BBC's Gareth Evans examines the origins of Bellingcat.

Trump criticises Kavanaugh 'lies'

Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in as a US Supreme Court justice and Donald Trump used the White House ceremony to denounce the "campaign of lies" he said the 53-year-old had faced during his Senate confirmation hearings. Mr Kavanaugh denies sexual assault claims made against him by several women.

The judge's confirmation is seen as a victory for Mr Trump, as it is likely to move the Supreme Court in a more conservative direction. Mr Kavanaugh said his focus for now, in what is a job for life, was to "be the best justice I can be". He takes his seat on Tuesday. So what is the political fallout from the Kavanaugh row?

Strictly: Seann Walsh's girlfriend 'not a victim'

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh and professional dance partner Katya Jones have apologised after being photographed kissing on a night out, despite both being in relationships. But Walsh's girlfriend has gone on Twitter to tell people she is "not a victim" and that she is "now free". She added that she thought "something inappropriate" had been going on over the last three weeks, but Walsh had "aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental".

Walsh and Jones, who is married to fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones, have declined to comment, as has the BBC. But has the "Strictly curse" struck again.

US mid-terms: Can we now tell if Democrats will win?

By Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

Donald Trump's approval ratings have been remarkably stable, given the tumult of his first year-and-a-half in office. He didn't have much of a "honeymoon" period following his election, so there haven't been many sharp changes.

At the end of August, the president stood at 40% approval. After dipping mid-month, at the end of September the number was up to 42%. The trend is heading the right way for Republicans, but it would have to climb into previously uncharted territory to get out of the mid-term danger zone.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Times leads on the second suspect in the Skripal poisoning case being "unmasked" as Alexander Mishkin, while the Guardian shows three separate photographs of him on its front page. Elsewhere, the Daily Express says just six British police forces still have officers on duty at front desks. The Daily Mail reports on claims that "fresh" Pret a Manger baguettes are made in a French factory and can be kept in freezers for up to a year before being used. And the Daily Mirror says comedian Seann Walsh has been "cha-cha-chucked" by his girlfriend after being caught kissing his dance partner.

Daily digest

Trade war US tariffs on Chinese goods make world poorer and more dangerous, warns IMF

Cigarette warnings No-deal Brexit "will change way packets look"

White tiger mauling Zookeeper killed in enclosure in Japan

Nicola Sturgeon SNP offers hope and optimism, first minister tells party's conference

Lookahead

09:30 The cabinet meets for the first time since the party conference season.

19:00 England's women's football team play a friendly match against Australia at Craven Cottage, west London.

On this day

1959 The Conservatives, under Harold Macmillan, are re-elected for a third successive term, with a large parliamentary majority.

