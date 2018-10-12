Image copyright PA

Princess Eugenie's simple and elegant wedding dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of British-based label Peter Pilotto, has finally been revealed.

Notably, the princess chose not to have a veil, showing off the low back of the dress.

The designers

Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos founded their British-based label in London in 2007.

The brand is known for its innovative textile design, paired with a modern feminine silhouette, and the duo operate from their studio in East London.

Image copyright PA

Princess Eugenie has been wearing designs by the brand for several years.

She met the designers when she was co-hosting an event in support of women artists.

The bodice

The dress was developed layer-by-layer during several fittings. The designers began with the corset and complex underskirt before moving on to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt.

It features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full-length train.

Image copyright PA

The low back feature on the dress was at the request of Princess Eugenie, who had surgery, aged 12, to correct scoliosis.

Before the wedding, she told ITV: "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

The material

The fabric was designed by Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos at their studio and includes a number of symbols that are meaningful to Princess Eugenie as motifs.

A thistle representing Scotland acknowledges the couple's fondness for Balmoral, the Royal Family's holiday home, and a shamrock representing Ireland is a nod to the bride's Ferguson family.

Image copyright AFP

Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos reinterpreted these symbols in a "garland of rope-like motifs, woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend".

Once the artwork was completed, it was translated into a jacquard weave in the Como region of Italy.

The tiara

Princess Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by the Queen.

The tiara was made by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919 in the fashionable "kokoshnik" style popularised in the Russian Imperial Court, the Royal Family website says.

Image copyright Reuters

It is made up of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. It was bequeathed by Mrs Greville to the Queen in 1942.

Princess Eugenie is wearing diamond and emerald drop ear-rings - her wedding gift from the groom.

The bouquet

The wedding bouquet consists of Lily of the Valley, Stephanotis pips, hints of baby blue thistles, white spray roses and trailing ivy.

It was created by floral designer Rob Van Helden's sister, Patrice Van Helden Oakes.

Image copyright Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Sprigs of myrtle from Osborne House in the Isle of Wight are also included in the bouquet.

The tradition of carrying myrtle began after Queen Victoria was given a nosegay containing myrtle by Prince Albert's grandmother during a visit to Gotha in Germany.

Image copyright PA

In the same year, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought Osborne House as a family retreat, and a sprig from the posy was planted against the terrace walls.

The myrtle was first carried by Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Princess Victoria, when she married in 1858.

The shoes

Princess Eugenie's shoes are satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

All pictures subject to copyright.