A skateboarder who died trying to help a woman who was stabbed during the London Bridge attack is to be honoured with a posthumous bravery award.

Spanish national Ignacio Echeverría, 39, used his skateboard to try and and hit one of the terrorists who killed eight people on 3 June last year.

His dad Joaquín Echeverría Alonso will be presented with the George Medal. He said his son was "good and generous".

Two police officers will also receive the same award for their actions.

Speaking to the BBC before the ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Mr Echeverría Alonso said: "Since Ignacio's death we have lived a year of intense emotions.

"There has been pain and love and I have reflected on the meaning of duty and commitment.

"I have been compelled to think about what really matters and what is worth taking risks and fighting for; life, freedom, dignity, for oneself and for others."

Image copyright Metropolitan Police/handout Image caption Ignacio had been working for HSBC as part of the bank's team fighting money laundering

Mr Echeverría Alonso said his son was "committed to helping others" and his bravery on the day was not just a spur of the moment decision.

He told the BBC that Ignacio had said he would've intervened if he had been passing the Westminster Bridge attack which happened three months earlier.

"Ignacio told us that if he had of been skateboarding past on that occasion then the police officer would have survived, because he would have tried to help.

"Later, during the attack at London Bridge, he demonstrated this through his actions."

Image caption Eight people were killed in the London Bridge attack

Three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a knife attack in Borough Market last year. They killed eight people.

Mr Alonso said: "When terrorists attack someone they attack our entire way of life.

"They manipulate words and minds and try and convince us that they have acted in the name of a cause.

"So when Ignacio is recognised with an award, it represents the opposite of all of that."

He said he was grateful to be receiving the George Medal on his son's behalf because it showed the UK considered his actions to be "important".

PC Charles Guenigault and PC Wayne Marques are also being given the bravery award.

PC Leon McLeod is being awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal for running at the terrorists and then providing aid to victims following the attack.