Image copyright Stewart Handling Image caption Grace Handling died on 29 June

A teenager, who was due to appear in court in connection with the death of a 13-year-old schoolgirl, has been freed by prosecutors.

Grace Handling died at a house in Irvine, Ayrshire, earlier this year, after taking ecstasy.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors ordered his release before he appeared in the dock, and said the case is still active.

Grace died on 29 June, and police said the cause of death was intoxication by MDMA, the active ingredient in the class A drug.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 17-year-old boy in connection with alleged offences between 28 and 29 June 2018.

"The accused was liberated from custody and did not appear in court.

"The case against him remains live and under consideration."