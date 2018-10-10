Image copyright Met Police/Social Media Image caption Clockwise from top left: PC Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade, Leslie Rhodes, Andreea Cristea and Kurt Cochran all lost their lives

A minister's bodyguard has told how he tried to save Westminster attack terrorist Khalid Masood's life after his colleague had shot him.

The officer, identified only as SB73, told an inquest Masood had approached them with two large kitchen knives.

Moments earlier, the attacker had ploughed through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four, and stabbed PC Keith Palmer to death.

He died after being shot in the Palace of Westminster on 22 March last year.

In his evidence the close protection officer said his colleague - known to the court as SA74 - shot him three times with his Glock pistol.

Image copyright PA Image caption Khalid Masood's attack left five people dead and another 29 seriously injured

From beneath the public gallery in the Old Bailey's Court One, SB73 told jurors he risked his safety to handcuff the attacker as he lay dying.

"At that time he was still breathing. His chest was still rising and falling. He was going grey," he said.

"He basically stopped breathing, so I started CPR; chest compressions."

The pair have been granted anonymity during the inquest, with the media allowed to listen to proceedings only via video link from another room.