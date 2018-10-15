If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Brexit: UK 'can still make progress' in EU talks

The EU leaders' summit starts on Wednesday but serious Brexit issues, in particular what to do about the Irish border, are still unresolved. Talks between Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier faltered on Sunday over what's known as the Irish "backstop", which could see the UK remaining in the customs union.

Downing Street says the government is still "committed to making progress", but ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson writes in the Daily Telegraph that the backstop idea must be jettisoned, and that the EU "is treating us with naked contempt". Things are difficult for the prime minister on the domestic front, with threats of potential cabinet resignations and the need to keep the DUP on-side.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg reports that even loyal ministers are worried, one describing Theresa May as "like a chess player who only has the king left - all she can do is move one square at a time until she is check-mated". Here's a reminder of what the backstop issue is all about. And, try our handy guide to Brexit.

Ex-Police Scotland chief gets new role after bullying claims

He resigned as chief constable of Police Scotland in February amid allegations of bullying, but Phil Gormley is taking on an important new role in England. The BBC understands Mr Gormley, who has always denied any wrongdoing, will be named as an inspector of constabulary. This will involve inspecting 12 forces in the north of England, including Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and Merseyside.

Harry and Meghan in Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their first official royal tour since getting married in May. The 16-day trip, starting in Australia, will also take in New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Invictus Games - which he helped set up - in Sydney, beginning on Saturday. Prince Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, also went to Australia and New Zealand for their first royal tour.

The puzzle of the people least likely to vote Tory

By Prof Rosie Campbell, King's College London

The Conservative Party faces a serious challenge when it comes to securing the support of non-white voters. About three-quarters vote Labour, while fewer than one in five votes Conservative, according to the 2017 British Election Study.

Unless the pattern changes, this is a headache for the Tories which could worsen in the long term, as the non-white population increases.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Financial Times says the EU and UK have reached a "Brexit impasse", with the Irish border issue remaining a "sticking point". Metro predicts discussions at the EU leaders' summit will go "down to the wire", adding that this week could "make or break" Theresa May. And the Guardian describes the weekend's meeting between Dominic Raab and Michel Barnier as "sobering". Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports that as many as 10 cabinet ministers could quit if they're not happy with any deal reached. Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads on a report that the NHS could offer elderly people ballroom dancing lessons in an effort to beat loneliness.

