A British mountain biker has been shot dead in the French Alps.

The man, 34, was killed by a stray bullet while riding in woodland near Montriond, close to the Swiss border, the AFP news agency said.

He was was biking on a "well-used" mountain track when he was shot by a 22-year-old hunter who was taken to hospital "in shock", the agency reported.

The Foreign Office issued a statement confirming the death of a British man.

An enquiry has been launched for "aggravated manslaughter," French prosecutors said.