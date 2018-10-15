Meghan and Harry: All the royal babies you could possibly want, in one place
It's a rainy, blustery Monday - but here's the news that's going to cheer us all up.
Another royal baby!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby will be arriving in the spring - but because we quite simply can't wait until then, here are lots of lovely, squishy royal baby pictures to tide us over.
You're welcome.
Prince George
Ah, to be this little one right now.
We'd all like to feel this cosy - at all times. Really we would.
How quickly they grow... here's gorgeous George aged one.
Princess Charlotte
The baby princess seen here bossing the hygge trend pioneered by her brother:
Oh stop already! This is just too much.
Prince Louis
OK. Maybe just a few more...
Sisterly love - Charlotte and Louis forever. Swoon.
Hello little happy face!
The Queen
In black and white (as it was 1926) but still pretty high in the cuteness stakes:
And out for a stroll in 1929:
Prince Philip
Oh, what a cute smiley face. And blond, oh so blond!
Prince Charles
Not looking too thrilled to be picked up here, if we're honest...
Prince William
Like father like son, as baby William (looking only marginally happier than his dad did a few decades earlier) is shown off by his proud-looking mother, Princess Diana, in 1982:
Prince Harry
Amazing. Not even one but already mastered the same facial expression as his older brother, Wills. Loving your work, Harry!
Princess Beatrice
Showing she could rock a hat even at a tender age, Beatrice in a bonnet was definitely a cool winter look.
Princess Eugenie
The princess got hitched to Jack Brooksbank on Friday - but anyone remember when she looked like this?
Awwww.
Well, that was just way too much cuteness for a Monday.
But be ready, people:
