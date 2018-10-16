If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Brexit: Crucial 48 hours for May

Theresa May says a Brexit agreement with the EU is "still achievable", but EU officials say a no-deal scenario is "more likely than ever before". The next 48 hours might give some idea of whose comments are nearer the truth, with the cabinet meeting on Tuesday for discussions, ahead of Wednesday's summit of European leaders.

The prime minister told MPs on Monday that "cool heads" could prevail, despite ongoing differences over what should happen to the Irish border. A group of Brexit-supporting ministers met in the Commons a few hours afterwards - over pizza, reportedly - to discuss the options, but no resignations are thought to be imminent.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Unionist Party, upon which Mrs May's minority Conservative government relies for support in Parliament, has threatened to "paralyse" legislation if she undermines Northern Ireland's position in the UK during negotiations with the EU. We explain the Irish border question.

And BBC Europe editor Katya Adler looks at how Berlin is thinking about Brexit.

Royal tour: Baby gifts for Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of York received a toy kangaroo and some tiny Ugg boots as they kicked off their tour of Australia, having announced they are expecting their first child. The baby is due in the spring. The 16-day tour also takes in New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. Here are some pictures of previous royal babies.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Facebook makes UK political ads 'transparent'

Feel like advertising a political cause on Facebook? Well, from today, you'll have to prove your location and identity before doing so in the UK. And each advert will carry a message saying who paid for it. The move follows criticism of the social media giant about ads it displayed during the 2016 US presidential election campaign and the UK's EU referendum during the same year.

Why you shouldn't hug your colleagues

By Alison Green, author

Hugging hasn't become the norm in every industry, but there are entire fields where it's common in both greetings and goodbyes.

That can be odd for those of us who aren't huggers, or who aren't huggers at work. And the fact that different people have different preferences around hugging - and that there aren't any clear-cut rules for when you're expected to hug or how to avoid a hug - makes the whole endeavour fraught with awkwardness and peril.

We could all benefit from a universal code of conduct for hugging at work. Of course, if I wrote that code, it would just say, "Don't hug colleagues."

Read the full article

What the papers say

The i describes a report into intimidation and harassment in the House of Commons as "disturbing", while the Times reports on calls for Speaker John Bercow to resign. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail comments on the pregnant Duchess of Sussex's "glow" and the Sun says the Royal Family, who found out last week, were sworn to secrecy before Monday's announcement. And the Guardian says Theresa May is in a "frantic final rush" to get the Brexit deal she wants.

Daily digest

Hate crimes Hostility to men and the elderly could be included in definition

Jamal Khashoggi disappearance US's Mike Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia

Train delays Worst-affected stations in Britain named

Paul Allen Microsoft co-founder and billionaire dies aged 65

US mid-terms game You choose what happens on 6 November

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Six decades of Blue Peter

If you listen to one thing today

Northern Ireland: Where next?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Could chip fat help shipping clean up its act?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics publishes unemployment figures for the three months to the end of August.

21:45 The winner of the Man Booker Prize is announced at London's Guildhall.

On this day

1987 Southern Britain begins a clear-up operation after the worst night of storms in living memory brings winds of more than 100mph (161km/h).

From elsewhere

Deepfake videos: Why seeing isn't believing (Wall Street Journal)

Can 18 hours in the air be bearable? (New York Times)

Stephen Hendry: I hate the word yips (Guardian)

Paul McCartney can't stop making people happy (The Atlantic)