Image copyright Getty Images

TV presenter Piers Morgan has questioned James Bond star Daniel Craig's masculinity for wearing a baby carrier - comments which have left many people less than impressed.

The Good Morning Britain host shared a tweet with a picture of Craig carrying his daughter on his front in what is often known as a papoose.

He wrote: "Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond".

His comments about the 50-year-old actor, whose daughter is a few weeks old, prompted thousands of responses with many criticising Morgan's view of manhood.

Skip Twitter post by @saltiregizmo There is nothing more masculine than a Father taking an active role in nurturing and looking after his child.



About time more in the media celebrated this, I mean aren't you right-wing oddballs always bleating on about lack of family values? — moonbucket (@saltiregizmo) October 15, 2018 Report

The replies included one from superhero Captain America - well the actor, Chris Evans, who plays him in the Marvel movies.

Skip Twitter post by @ChrisEvans You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018 Report

Many men were quick to respond with pictures showing them carrying their own children.

Others commented that a man showing his nurturing side was an attractive quality.

One Twitter user Suzy tweeted: "My husband has never looked hotter than when he was baby-wearing. It's called parenting, Piers."

Skip Twitter post by @ingeoppenheimer take it from this woman - there's nothing more attractive in a man than the capacity to nurture, be it wife or children! — ingeborg oppenheimer (@ingeoppenheimer) October 16, 2018 Report

Despite the reaction, Morgan remained steadfast in his views.

He wrote: "I just hate papooses. I know the shrieking Twitter mob is trying to bully me into liking them - but they will fail in their mission."

He even tried to get Donald Trump on his side, although the US president is yet to respond to the tweet.

His Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid, never one to shy away from a debate with Morgan, can have the final word.

She tweeted: "No woman has an issue with a man carrying a baby in a papoose.

"This is YOUR issue."