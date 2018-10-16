Image copyright Getty Images

There has been a surge in hate crime directed at people because of their religious beliefs, new figures show.

Police in England and Wales say there has been an increase of 40% compared with last year's figures.

Most religious hate crime - 52% of all such offences - was aimed at Muslims.

The overall number of incidents rose to a record high of 94,098, from April 2017 to March this year - a rise of 17%. More than three quarters of those were classified as "race hate".

Crimes targeted at people because of their sexual orientation made up 12% of the total, with religious hatred at 9%, disability hate 8% and transgender hate crimes 2%.

There were increases in every category, but this may partly reflect better reporting methods used by police - and a greater willingness on the part of victims to come forward.

Hate crime is defined as an offence which the victim considers to be driven by hostility towards their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity.