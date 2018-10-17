YouTube back online after outage

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption YouTube is owned by Google

The online video streaming service YouTube is up and running again after an outage lasting almost two hours.

Users had complained that services including YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music could not be accessed as usual.

YouTube has not said what caused the outage.

More 400 hours of content is uploaded to YouTube per minute, and it is the second-largest search engine after Google.

The company said there had been a "widespread issue" that had now been resolved.

"Don't call 911" said police for the US city of Philadelphia in a tweet, adding "we can't fix it".

The outage inspired mild panic in users who took to other social media platforms to joke and share their frustration.