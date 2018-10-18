If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: Transition period 'could be extended by a year'

The Brussels summit is over and Theresa May and her EU counterparts have agreed on something - to keep talking about Brexit. But for how long? Downing Street is refusing to rule out extending the transition period after leaving the EU (due to happen next March) for a year - meaning it could go on until the end of 2021, instead of the end of 2020. This would allow more time to be spent trying to solve the Irish border impasse.

But it would also mean paying billions more pounds into the EU's budget and following its rules - including remaining in the single market and customs union - for longer. Needless to say, Brexit-supporting MPs aren't happy at the suggestion. It would be up to Parliament to decide on any extension.

Meanwhile, there's a disagreement over what kind of vote Parliament should get on any eventual deal between the UK and the EU. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab suggests the choice will be between taking or leaving it, while opponents say a variety of options should be available, including re-starting negotiations if they're not happy.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says a "big fat row" is waiting to happen. Here's her take on the summit. And, amid the swirling enormity of Brexit, take a look at our guide to all the issues involved.

Jamal Khashoggi disappearance: US asks Turkey for recording evidence

It's more than two weeks since the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared after visiting his country's consulate in Turkey. It's alleged that Saudi Arabia had Mr Khashoggi, who was critical of its government, killed. It denies the claim. But the US has now asked Turkey for a recording said to provide evidence of a killing. President Donald Trump said the truth would come out "by the end of the week". Here's what we know so far about Mr Khashoggi's disappearance.

Baby boxes: Experts raise safety fears

Cardboard baby boxes - promoted as a safe alternative to standard cots, bassinets and Moses baskets - are offered to new mothers in Scotland and parts of England. The Royal College of Midwives wants them to be given out across the UK. But experts have written to the BMJ questioning how safe they are to sleep in, and recommending the boxes should only be used as a temporary bed until further testing is carried out.

A salad nearly killed my brother

By Vicky Baker

It was the mid-1990s. The incident involved a self-service counter and a bowl that contained hidden nuts.

Adam was 10 years old. I remember the nurse coming into my classroom to say he had been taken to hospital and I should make my own way home. My dad phoned me when I got there, trying to reassure me that everyone would be home soon.

What I didn't know was that Adam was in a critical condition. His body had gone into anaphylactic shock - a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to an allergen.

Read the full article

What the papers say

"Brextra time!" proclaims the Sun's front page, as the papers digest news of a possible extension to the Brexit transition period. The Daily Mail says it could mean an extra year in "limbo", while the Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May is trying to "play for time", amid difficulties in negotiations with the EU. Meanwhile, Metro says France will demand UK tourists visiting the country apply for visas if no Brexit deal is reached.

Image copyright Heshan Mendis

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Diane Reeve

