Measures to help protect cyclists, including encouraging people to adopt the 'Dutch reach', are expected to be included in the new Highway Code.

The method of opening a car door with the hand furthest from the handle forces drivers to look over their shoulder for passing traffic.

The code will also give updated guidance on how to avoid the dangers of close overtaking of cyclists.

Cycling UK said the move was a major step for cycle safety.

In 2017 101 cyclists died in road traffic collisions.

The announcement was welcomed by Jeff Boulton, whose son Sam died after being hit by the door of a taxi while cycling in Leicester in July 2016.

He was knocked off his bike, and fell into the path of a moving van.

His father said he was relieved the government was planning to update their guidance.

"If only one person is saved from Sam's tragic fate because the driver or passenger has adopted the Dutch reach... then that's a life worth saving," he said.

Cyclist Sam Boulton died after being hit by the door of a taxi

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at Cycling UK, which has campaigned for changes to the Highway Code, said he was delighted by the announcement.

"Close overtakes and people opening car doors in front of cyclists are not only dangerous, they also put people off riding a bike," he said.

Cycling and walking minister Jesse Norman said while Britain had "some of the safest roads in the world" there was still more to be done to protect cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

"Cycling and walking are increasingly being understood as crucial parts of an integrated approach to issues of health, obesity, air quality and town and city planning.

"But this will only happen if people feel safe on the roads," he said.

Highways England has also announced a £3m contract with Sustrans to improve the National Cycle Network.