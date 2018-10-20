Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The March for the Many was held in Liverpool last month

Protesters calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal are gathering in London for what organisers say will be the "biggest, loudest and most important" demonstration of its kind.

The event, organised by the People's Vote campaign, will see a march ahead of a rally in Parliament Square.

Young voters will lead the march, which organisers are expecting to be more than 100,000-strong.

Prime Minister Theresa May has already ruled out such a referendum.

MPs from all the main political parties are supporting the demonstration.

Meanwhile, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage is leading a pro-Brexit rally at Harrogate Convention Centre later.

'Chaos and confusion'

The British public voted to leave the EU by a margin of 51.89% to 48.11% in a referendum in June 2016.

The UK is scheduled to leave on 29 March 2019, under the terms of the two-year Article 50 process.

The current plan is for a transition period of 21 months to smooth the path from Brexit to the UK and EU's future permanent relationship. But with the two sides failing to reach a deal so far, it was revealed this week the arrangement could be extended.

Labour's Lord Adonis, a campaigner for People's Vote - which wants a referendum on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations - said: "Brexit's becoming a dog's dinner.

"This week's fresh chaos and confusion over Brexit negotiations has exposed how even the best deal now available will be a bad one for Britain.

"It's a mess that nobody voted for and the reason we're in such a growing crisis is that those cheerleading for Brexit know the promises they made can never be kept."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool's rally saw people calling for a final say

But Richard Tice, founder of Leave Means Leave and former co-chair of Leave.EU, told BBC Breakfast: "The idea that you should have a second referendum would be incredibly damaging - most of all to the trust in democracy from people up and down this country."

He added that the demonstrators "just need to accept they lost".

'Final say'

Some 150 coachloads of people from across the UK - including as far away from London as Orkney - are heading to the March for the Future, which begins in Park Lane at midday.

About 30 of the coaches had been sponsored by people including Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, writer Armando Iannucci and football manager Alan Pardew.

Those travelling from Orkney set off in the early hours of Friday morning. Others are also on their way from Devon and Cornwall, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is among those expected to speak at Parliament Square, along with representatives from the main political parties.

He said: "There's nothing more democratic than trusting the people to have the final say on our future."

Celebrity speakers will include Steve Coogan, Delia Smith and Deborah Meaden.

#PeoplesVoteMarch was trending on Twitter on Saturday morning, with lots of young people - some of those who were not eligible to vote in the 2016 referendum - saying they were heading on the march.

'Voices ignored'

Carmen Smith, a For our Future's Sake supporter from Wales, who will be speaking at the event, said: "The biggest problems are still to be negotiated, many of the consequences are still being concealed and, if we carry on like this, the arguments will never end.

"That's why the People's Vote March for the Future will be led by thousands of young people - students, apprentices and everyone starting out in life - whose voices have too often been ignored."

It follows a march in London in June, on the second anniversary of the Brexit vote.