People's Vote march: In pictures

  • 20 October 2018
Image caption More than 100,000 protesters - including MPs from all the main political parties - are expected to join a march in London on Saturday calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
Image caption Some 150 coachloads of people from across the UK - including as far away from London as Orkney - have travelled to the March for the Future. It will be followed by a rally in Parliament Square with London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, expected to speak.
Image caption Among the targets of the protesters' wrath are key Brexiteers such as Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage. Former UKIP leader Mr Farage is leading a pro-Brexit rally at Harrogate Convention Centre later on Saturday.
Image caption The EU referendum in June 2016 fiercely divided the nation, with 52% voting to leave the EU against 48% who backed remain. Aleta Doyle and her son Leo, 12, travelled from Peterborough. "Young people stand to lose the most," Leo told the BBC. "I'm going to be poorer and not have the same career opportunities."
Image caption Fourteen-year-old Bea (r) - who travelled to the march from Norwich with her mum Emma and her brother, Richard, told the BBC her generation was "being left to sort out the mess".
Image caption Madelina Kay, 24, was dressed as a policewoman and carried a placard claiming Vote Leave "broke the law". She wore a badge that stated: "It's for the British people to decide."
Image caption Gianni, Oli and Ali (l-r), all in their thirties, travelled up from Bristol to join the march. Ali, 38, said they "wanted to show people we care and Brexit can be stopped".
Image caption Demonstrators in London asked if Brexit was worth it. But Richard Tice, founder of Leave Means Leave and former co-chair of Leave.EU, told BBC Breakfast a second referendum would be "incredibly damaging" for democracy.

