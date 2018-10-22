If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

'Just stop making cigarettes'

Image copyright Science Photo Library

"Staggering hypocrisy." That's the verdict of charity Cancer Research after one of the world's biggest tobacco firms launched an advertising campaign urging smokers to quit. The Hold My Light campaign is the brainchild of Philip Morris, maker of the brand Marlboro. It suggests enlisting friends and family to help you give up. Or - and this is one of the controversial aspects - to switch to heated tobacco, a product sold by Philip Morris, instead.

Most forms of tobacco advertising in the UK are banned, and another charity, Action on Smoking and Health, says the campaign - which is launched on Monday with a four-page wraparound in the Daily Mirror - is just a way of trying to evade those restrictions and get a name synonymous with cigarettes into consumers' consciousness.

Cancer Research points out that the firm still promotes smoking outside the UK, adding: "The best way Philip Morris could help people to stop smoking is to stop making cigarettes."

Philip Morris said the move was "an important next step" in its aim to "ultimately stop selling cigarettes", but if it stopped making them, smokers would simply switch to other brands.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

'Tremendous mistake'

The case has sparked international outrage. A journalist enters the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul and never leaves. Now the Saudi foreign minister has admitted that Jamal Khashoggi - a prominent government critic - was murdered. Adel al-Jubeir said the killing was a "tremendous mistake", carried out by individuals on a "rogue operation". It was not, he insisted, ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - read more on him - who is seen as Saudi Arabia's most influential figure.

Find out more about the alleged hit squad. And about why the actions of Saudi Arabia have global significance. And finally, this piece wraps the whole case up.

'Take Beatles back'

A senior US military commander is urging the UK to take back Islamic State fighters "caught on the battlefield" in Syria, including two Londoners who were part of a cell dubbed "the Beatles". The UK government says the pair - more on them and their alleged crimes here - have been stripped of their British citizenship, so should be tried elsewhere. Indeed, British officials have been in discussions with Washington about sending them to the US instead. We've looked at all the options for where a trial could take place.

The £1.3bn finance firm conceived in a pub

By Suzanne Bearne, business reporter, BBC News

Samir Desai first discussed his big vision with two old university mates when they met up for a few pints in a bar in central London in 2009. At the time, the UK and the rest of the world were still mired in the maelstrom of the global financial crisis. As a result, banks had stopped lending to small businesses. The situation looked hopeless, but Samir - then a 26-year-old management consultant - had come up with what he thought was a good idea. He wanted to remove the banks from the equation, and instead allow the companies to more easily borrow funds from elsewhere.

Read the full article

What the papers say

There's widespread talk - again - of plots and revolts against Theresa May over Brexit. The Times says the prime minister faces a rebellion by 40 of her MPs if she does not bow to fresh demands from Brexiteers within the next 48 hours. According to the Daily Telegraph, she had attempted to shore up support during what the paper calls "an extraordinary" hour-and-a-half long conference call with her ministers. Mrs May comes out fighting by writing an editorial in today's Sun - the paper says she's facing "the final curtain", but vowing: "I'll do it May way." Meanwhile, speculation grows about next week's Budget. The Financial Times believes the case for some spending increases is unanswerable - but there must be recognition that higher taxes will be needed to pay for them. And finally, several papers report that three masked raiders have tried to break into David and Victoria Beckham's £6m home in the Cotswolds.

Daily digest

National apology Australia says sorry to abuse victims

Too many Firsts? Plan to address university grade inflation

Self-driving cabs Firm joins race to put them on our streets

Get ahead Five things to know for the week ahead

If you see one thing today

Is the next K-pop star from the Bronx?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

What are the limits of human endurance?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Scarborough Museums Trust

Could big-game fishing return to the UK?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Afternoon Theresa May expected to make a statement to the Commons following last week's EU summit

Today Winners of the Inside Soap Awards - decided entirely by fans - are revealed

On this day

1966 Notorious double agent George Blake - who sold British secrets to the USSR - escapes from prison

From elsewhere

Speaking out: Busy Philipps reveals the painful secret she's hidden for years (Observer)

The life of an adult fangirl (Refinery 29)

A push for safer fertiliser in Europe carries a whiff of Russian intrigue (New York Times)

How ready meals revolutionised our lives - 40 years after they landed in UK supermarkets (Daily Mirror)