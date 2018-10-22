Image copyright Riverford Organic Farmers Image caption Guy Singh-Watson's company supplies organic vegetables to tens of thousands of homes each week.

The anti-plastic "fervour" sweeping across the UK is weakening the fight against climate change, the founder of an organic food company has said.

Guy Singh-Watson, a prominent green entrepreneur and campaigner, said more focus should be put on cutting carbon.

There has been growing awareness of the damage caused by single-use plastics after TV series Blue Planet II highlighted the issue last year.

PM Theresa May has pledged to ban all avoidable plastic waste by 2042.

But Mr Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford Organic Farmers which supplies about 47,000 boxes of vegetables to homes in the UK each week, said demonising plastic could do more harm than good.

He said: "The fervour - the almost religious fervour - of some of our customers in anti-plastic can actually create problems.

"Plastic is not in itself an evil material, it is the fact that we use so much of it.

"The biggest environmental challenge facing our planet is climate change and anything that distracts attention from that is potentially dangerous."

Mr Singh-Watson, whose company is aiming to use only fully compostable plastic by 2020, says switching materials isn't always the best option as materials such as paper can have a higher carbon footprint than plastic.

He said it would be "a step in the wrong direction" if companies focused too much on their plastic usage, rather than addressing energy efficiency or reducing their carbon footprint in other ways.

Recycling policy 'ridiculous'

The government has pledged to tackle plastic waste and is considering a number of proposals, including a ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds.

But Mr Singh-Watson said the biggest single issue it needs to sort is the "ridiculous" lack of a unified recycling policy across the country.

He said companies struggle to come up with "sensible packaging" as different collection policies mean they don't know which material is the best option.

There are currently 39 different recycling schemes in England, but that is being reviewed by the government.

