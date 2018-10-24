Image copyright PA Image caption The front page of Tuesday's Daily Telegraph

A "leading businessman" has won a legal battle to stop a newspaper printing harassment claims against him.

An injunction has been granted by three Court of Appeal judges to stop the Daily Telegraph publishing its article.

They say the five staff making the claims had been "compromised by settlement agreements" and received "substantial" payouts to stay silent.

The paper's editor said the public "have a right to know when the powerful seek to gag the vulnerable".

The Daily Telegraph said it spent eight months investigating allegations of bullying, intimidation and sexual harassment made against the businessman.

It said publishing them would "be sure to reignite the #MeToo movement against the mistreatment of women, minorities and others by powerful employers".

But after the boss facing the accusations was contacted for comment by the paper in July, he and a number of his senior staff applied for an injunction to stop the details being published.

'Breach of confidence'

In August, a High Court judge refused to grant the gagging order.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said the information was "clearly capable of significantly contributing to a debate in a democratic society" and "making a contribution to a current debate of general public interest on misconduct in the workplace".

But the executive and his managers appealed the decision, saying details of the allegations had been "disclosed in breach of confidence" as the five staff had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

On Tuesday, Sir Terence Etherton, Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Henderson published a ruling in the businessman's favour.

It mentioned allegations of "discreditable conduct", but said the paper was aware of NDAs signed by the accusers, agreeing to keep the details "confidential".

Image copyright PA Image caption The Court of Appeal, inside the Royal Courts of Justice, made the ruling granting the injunction

The Telegraph said the ruling made it "illegal to reveal the businessman's identity or to identify the companies, as well as what he is accused of doing or how much he paid his alleged victims" pending a full hearing early next year.

The paper said NDAs were used in business to protect commercial confidentiality but there are concerns they are being abused to conceal wrongdoing and deter victims of potential crimes from going to police.