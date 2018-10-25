Image copyright House of Commons

The home secretary has apologised to people who were wrongly forced to take DNA tests to prove they were entitled to settle in the UK.

Sajid Javid said some relatives of Gurkhas and Afghan nationals employed by the UK government were among at least 449 affected.

The demands were contained in letters sent to foreign parents of British children seeking to stay in the UK.

Mr Javid said the demands were "unacceptable".

The Home Office launched an internal review four months ago after admitting officials wrongly forced immigrants to take DNA tests.

"Today I want to take this opportunity to apologise to those affected by this practice," Mr Javid told MPs.

"The provision of DNA evidence should always be voluntary and never mandatory."

'Unclear or wrong'

The Home Office report said DNA evidence was requested using inappropriate wording in 398 cases as part of an operation investigating fraud, of which 83 applications were refused.

Seven of those cases were refused solely for not providing DNA evidence and six had rejections where the refusal to provide DNA was referenced. These 13 cases are being reviewed.

In a further 51 cases, DNA was requested from relatives of Gurkhas - who are Nepalese and have been part of the Army for more than 200 years.

Mr Javid said guidance was "unclear or wrong".

"I am determined to get to the bottom of how and why, in some cases, people were compelled to provide DNA in the first place," he told MPs.

"Across our immigration system, no-one should face a demand to supply DNA evidence and no-one should have been penalised for not providing it."

He said those affected would be reimbursed and he announced he had set up a task force to investigate any further breaches.

Mr Javid said he would be reviewing the immigration system to ensure it was "fair and humane".

The review will be informed by Wendy Williams, who investigated the Windrush scandal.

