If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

'He made us champions, so he is a champion'

Image copyright Getty Images

Leicester City players and fans have been paying tribute to the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after it was confirmed he was among five people killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

The Thai billionaire, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger died when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames, minutes after take-off. Here is everything we know so far.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who witnessed the crash, said he was "heartbroken" and told how he admired Mr Srivaddhanaprabha "as a leader, as a father and as a man".

Striker Jamie Vardy said he was "an incredible man who had the biggest heart", while the club said his death was "an unspeakable loss".

Fans have been laying flowers, scarves and club shirts at the ground, with many praising Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's leadership. He took over in 2010 and saw the club pull off their incredible Premier League title victory in 2016.

"He made us champions, so he is a champion," one supporter said.

Leicester's next game, against Southampton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, has been postponed.

Budget day

Chancellor Phillip Hammond will deliver his last Budget before Brexit later. It's understood there will be extra money for mental health services in England, but he's also under pressure to find extra funds for other public services after years of austerity.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg wonders who's really in the driving seat this Budget. With the PM recently declaring austerity is ending, there will have to be enough in it to justify her claim, Kuenssberg says.

And our economics editor Kamal Ahmed says it's certainly a tricky one for Mr Hammond. "Can he really 'end austerity' by spending more and at the same time keep his promise to control the government's £1.8 trillion debts," he asks.

Here's five things to watch out for when the chancellor starts speaking at about 15:30 GMT. This is also a handy guide to this year's Budget in general.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Plane crashes in sea off Jakarta

In breaking news, a passenger plane with 188 people on board has crashed shortly after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

The Lion Air Boeing 737, heading to the city of Pangkal Pinang, lost contact with ground control a few minutes after take-off while flying over the sea.

A search and rescue team has been sent to the area, but at time of writing, it was unclear if there were any survivors.

'I found an SOS in my Halloween decorations'

Inside a notorious Chinese labour camp, a dissident smuggled an SOS letter into the Halloween decorations he was forced to manufacture.

Years later, Julie Keith opened a box of fake tombstones at her home in the US state of Oregon and found his note. It seemed impossible at that moment that they would ever meet.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Leicester City helicopter crash is on the front of many newspapers. The Sun says the pilot may have saved hundreds of lives by steering it away from the stadium and a hotel. The Daily Mail's headline reads: "Miracle more weren't killed". Several papers look ahead to the Budget - with The Times and the Guardian reporting the chancellor will announce a £2bn funding boost for mental health services. Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads on figures from Diabetes UK claiming 500 people with the condition are dying prematurely every week in England and Wales.

Daily digest

'I'm no hero' Man speaks about saving former England manager Glen Hoddle

Far-right win Jair Bolsonaro in sweeping victory in Brazil's presidential election

Sara Cox to replace Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 Drivetime show

Lewis Hamilton wins his fifth F1 world championship

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright AFP

Do we really need nuclear treaties?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

May contain nuts: Does food labelling need to change?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Phil Coomes

How to navigate the crazy world of Halloween costumes

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

18:30 Memorial event in central London for murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

19:00 Public meeting to discuss concerns about contamination of the soil around Grenfell Tower

On this day

1999 A super-cyclone wreaks havoc in the state of Orissa in eastern India, killing at least 10,000 people and leaving an estimated 1.5 million people homeless

From elsewhere

The return of the vampire king of New York (NY Times)

The football club that lost its home to developers - and won it back (The Guardian)

Why do leaves change colour in autumn? (Country Life)

Eight signs stress is making you sick (Reader's Digest)