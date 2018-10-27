Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess wore a green Antonio Berardi dress to the closing ceremony

The Duchess of Sussex has praised the "strength of spirit" of athletes at the Invictus Games in Sydney.

Meghan was speaking at the closing ceremony of the games, which celebrate sporting achievements of injured service personnel.

She related how a formerly paralysed veteran leapt into a boat to hug her and Prince Harry as they watched the sailing event.

Athletes from 18 nations took part in the games founded by Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the ceremony as part of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

It comes a year after the couple made their first official public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto, in 2017.

The royal couple applauded the athletes as they paraded into the stadium at Sydney Olympic Park to mark the end of the eight-day event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Parade of Nations took place on Saturday night in Sydney

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The duke and duchess appeared to be enjoying themselves, as they watched the athletes arrive

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption UK competitors embraced during the closing ceremony in Sydney

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Kingdom Choir, which sang at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, performed at the closing eremony

In a speech to the crowd, the duchess said the games were an "international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with the closeness and camaraderie which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit".

She recounted earlier visits to military bases, where she was made aware of the value of family to servicemen and women - and how their support can help in the face of injury.

She said: "I was able to see the unshakeable bond between servicemen and women on the ground together, but at the same time to feel the palpable longing for family and friends while deployed."

Meghan recalled meeting Ryan Novak at the games, a US serviceman who had been paralysed from the waist down and told he would never walk again.

With the support of his mother, Mr Novak recovered to compete in sailing, swimming and athletics.

The duchess said: "When Harry and I saw him at the finish line of the sailing, he literally jumped into our boat - with dexterity and ease, by the way - to give both of us a hug."

Earlier, the duke and duchess watched the United States take gold in the wheelchair basketball, the last contest of the games.

The duke, who served in the Army for 10 years, started the games in 2014, with the aim of helping wounded service personnel and veterans with their physical and psychological rehabilitation.

David Beckham, an ambassador for the games, and his son Romeo also attended.

The former footballer said: "These people have lived through difficult situations, and to see them perform in front of such an amazing crowd is really incredible.

"The power of sport really shines through."

The UK's Mark Ormrod, who announced his retirement having won seven medals at the games, provided one of the most inspiring moments.

He entered the 50m breast stroke to make up the numbers and prevent the event being cancelled - only to win the gold medal.