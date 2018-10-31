Halloween in pictures: Fun and frights from the night
There is a spooky feeling in the air as the nights turn colder, the streets seem darker and the annual celebrations for Halloween are upon us.
But some of our favourite photos from this year's festivities are a treat....
One of the hottest Halloween tickets in town is for TV presenter Jonathan Ross' party and Jimmy Carr arrived as a spooky ventriloquist's dummy.
Comedian Keith Lemon and his wife Jill Carter went for a Batman theme, dressing as the dark character Venom and the flamboyant baddie the Joker.
Actor Chris O'Dowd and presenter Dawn O'Porter went for the comical rather than the creepy, wearing matching whoopie cushion costumes.
Scientist and presenter Brian Cox went for an old school sci-fi astronaut outfit - with alien in tow.
But it's not just celebrities who can impress with their costumes. Look at this gruesome twosome haunting Brighton Promenade earlier today.
Locals in Gateshead were given a fright by this spook-tacularly decorated house, covered in ghosts, ghouls and a pumpkin for good measure.
And talking of pumpkins, gasp at this frightening design by Jamie Jones from Chester. He says it has become a "seasonal obsession" to go bigger and better each year - and he has definitely given us a scare!
But to stop you having nightmares before you head to bed, enjoy this sweeter pumpkin picture from Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland.