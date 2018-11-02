Image copyright PA

Fish fingers are surprisingly sustainable and some of the best products to buy are also the cheapest, the Marine Conservation Society says.

Some 85% of the fish in 48 supermarket own-brand and branded fingers came from sustainable sources, its study found.

The MCS's Rajina Gurung said it was an "unexpected" result, adding it was hard for shoppers to know the source of the fish at a glance due to poor labelling.

Choosing sustainable products "will help protect the ocean," she said.

The top 15 sustainable fish fingers rated in the study were:

Asda smart price fish fingers

Asda omega-3 fish fingers

Co-op omega-3 fish fingers

Iceland breaded fish fingers

Marks & Spencer gluten free cod fish fingers

Morrisons omega-3 fish fingers

Morrisons savers fish fingers

Sainsbury's cod fillet fish fingers

Sainsbury's "deliciously free from" cod fish fingers

Sainsbury's basic fish fingers

Sainsbury's omega-3 pollock fish fingers

Tesco omega-3 fish fingers

Waitrose essential cod fish fingers

Waitrose 6 essential chunky cod fillet fish fingers in breadcrumbs

Young's omega-3 fish fingers

Rather than being a mix of unspecified fish, the study showed the 48 fish fingers contained four different species: Atlantic cod, Pacific cod, Alaska pollock and haddock.

Ms Gurung, who compiled the Good Fish Finger Guide, said where and how seafood had been caught or farmed made a big difference to its sustainability, and these were factors MCS had considered.

The status - or the population - of the species of fish is also important, she said. For example, there are 14 different cod stocks in the north-east Atlantic and "some are doing better than others".

She added that fishing methods that had a low impact on the surrounding environment, such as line fishing, were the most sustainable.

Ms Gurung said: "Consumers may not be aware that the majority of fish in retail own brand and branded fish fingers actually comes from sustainable sources.

"Some saver brands even turned out to be the most sustainable, showing that you do not have to pay a fortune for sustainability."

Only 19% of fish finger packs were found to have enough information highlighting how and where the fish was caught.

Alaska pollock was one of four species of fish found in the fingers

