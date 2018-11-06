Image copyright Other Image caption The Justice4Grenfell campaign group said the video "has caused great alarm and distress"

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence in connection with a model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.

A video shared on social media shows a cardboard model of the tower being set alight by a laughing crowd.

The Metropolitan Police said the men - two aged 49 and the others aged 19, 46 and 55 - handed themselves in at a south London station on Monday night.

Prime Minister Theresa May had called the video "utterly unacceptable".

A total of 72 people were killed in the devastating blaze at the west London tower block in June 2017.

The Justice4Grenfell campaign group said the video "has caused great alarm and distress".

Natasha Elcock, from Grenfell United, said: "Not only is it extremely upsetting to survivors and people who lost family, it's hateful and offensive to everyone that has been affected by the tragic events of that night."