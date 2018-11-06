Image copyright The Paper Cup Project Image caption Andy Shute of the Paper Cup Project charity, who helped the Army veteran, said the attack was "inhumane"

A homeless Army veteran suffered leg injuries after a youth allegedly put a lit firework in his pocket and said "have a sparking good night mate".

A volunteer from a homelessness charity said he helped the victim after the "appalling" and "inhumane" attack on 5 November in central Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said they were determined to track down the offenders.

It comes as a petition calls for a ban on the sale of fireworks to members of the public.

Andy Shute, who volunteers for the Paper Cup Project, a homeless outreach group in the city, said he was giving the victim some food and drink in a nearby street when he told him about the incident.

The veteran, who is in his late 30s, said he felt one of four teenagers brush past him and "within seconds" he could smell burning.

Mr Shute said the man told him the firework burnt through his coat and trousers and "it was only his wallet in his pocket that gave his leg a bit of protection".

He said he then grabbed the firework from his coat and suffered burns on his middle finger.

Ch Insp Paddy Kelly said Merseyside Police were urgently trying to locate the victim and were carrying out witness and CCTV inquiries.

He said the "shocking incident" would not be tolerated and they were determined to find the offenders.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from inside a fire engine shows the moment fireworks were thrown at firefighters.

It follows a number of incidents involving fireworks across the country:

Skip Twitter post by @MPSEnfield Some footage from last night on Fore Street. Officers will always be used as a target to throw fireworks at, however members of the public & children were injured as a result of others inappropriate dangerous behaviour. Dispersal zones are still in place. SC #AutumnNights SC pic.twitter.com/l5PN0Zvxze — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) November 1, 2018 Report

Meanwhile a petition calling for a ban on the sale of fireworks to members of the public has attracted more than 150,000 signatures.

The petition says fireworks can cause nuisance to the public as well as injuries and damage to buildings and property.

The chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has also backed a ban, arguing fireworks should be restricted to professional displays to stop young people "terrorising" communities.

Currently anyone over 18 can buy fireworks for use on private property such as their back garden.

However it is against the law to set off fireworks in the street or other public places, unless it is part of an organised event by licensed professionals.

Those who use fireworks illegally can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months.